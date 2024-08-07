Experts urge IOC to sever ties with Coca-Cola for sake of athletes, planet

New Delhi, Aug 7 Amid the ongoing Olympic games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must cut its ties with Coca-Cola to protect the health of athletes, spectators, and the planet, urged public health experts on Wednesday.

The experts from the public health organisation Vital Strategies, put forth their views in an editorial that will be published in the journal BMJ Global Health.

They argue that the company's sponsorship forces athletes to implicitly endorse unhealthy sugary drinks and provides Coca-Cola with undue influence over political and corporate leaders.

Coca-Cola has sponsored the Olympic Games for nearly a century, with the high-profile sporting event sponsorship being a highly effective marketing strategy.

In 2023, Coca-Cola had the most sports sponsorships of any brand, including its largest active deal with the IOC.

The experts emphasise the power of sport in influencing public perception, citing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture of setting aside Coca-Cola bottles at a press conference in favour of water during the 2021 European football championships, which reportedly wiped $4 billion off Coca-Cola's market value.

Despite the known health risks of sugary drinks, including obesity and heart disease, Coca-Cola remains a top-tier sponsor of the Olympics, with a contract extending through at least 2032.

The authors note that more than 3 billion people watched the 2020 Tokyo Games, making it a prime advertising opportunity for Coca-Cola.

The experts add that the sponsorship also grants Coca-Cola executives access to elite athletes and leaders, allowing for "sportswashing" of unhealthy products.

They also point out the environmental impact of the drink’s packaging and distribution processes, which contribute to plastic pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and water insecurity.

The experts continue to insist that the IOC's association with Coca-Cola contradicts the values of the Olympic movement and contributes to global nutritional and environmental crises.

They call on the IOC to sever ties with the company, sending a powerful message about integrity, health, and sustainability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor