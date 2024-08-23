Expleo Solutions Limited Appoints Phani Tangirala as New Managing Director & CEO

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 23: Expleo Solutions Limited, part of the Expleo Group, a global engineering, technology, and consulting service provider, announces the appointment of Phani Tangirala as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 August 2024. New MD & CEO to focus on strengthening client relationships, talent acquisition, and promoting growth.

Phani Tangirala brings over 30 years of experience in the technology and consulting industry, joining Expleo in 2010 and holding numerous leadership roles, most recently Chief Operating Officer of Expleo Solutions. During this time, he has fostered growth and spearheaded innovation. As CEO, Phani Tangirala is set to lead Expleo Solutions into its subsequent market expansion and support growth for Expleo globally.

Ralph Gillessen, Chairman of Expleo Solutions Limited, said, "We are thrilled to appoint Phani Tangirala, who brings extensive experience and visionary leadership. We are confident he will elevate the company to new heights, reinforce a culture of excellence and innovation, and uphold our commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for our clients, employees and shareholders."

Phani Tangirala, MD & CEO of Expleo Solutions Limited, commented, "I am honoured to take on this role and excited to work with the talented team at Expleo, who are committed to leveraging latest technologies to challenge the status quo in the diverse industries of our customers. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional value to our clients, partners and every stakeholder in the ecosystem and drive the company's growth."

Expleo is a global engineering, technology, and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.

Expleo benefits from more than 50 years of experience developing complex products, optimising manufacturing processes, and ensuring the quality of information systems.

Leveraging its deep sector knowledge and wide-ranging expertise in fields including AI engineering, digitalisation, hyper-automation, cybersecurity, and data science, the group's mission is to fast-track innovation through each step of the value chain.

As a responsible and diverse organisation, Expleo is committed to doing business with integrity and working towards a more sustainable and secure society.

Expleo boasts an extensive global footprint, powered by 19,000 highly skilled experts delivering value in 30 countries and generating more than EUR1.4 billion in revenue.

