Expleo's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Track Record Earns Balaji Viswanathan a Spot on the Board of WILL Forum

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26: Expleo, a leading global technology, engineering, and consulting service provider, announces that Balaji Viswanathan, MD & CEO of Expleo India, has joined the Forum for Women in Leadership - WILL Forum as an honorary member of its advisory board.

Balaji Viswanathan will support the research of gender diversity on corporate boards, infuse the culture of establishing robust gender governance in every member organisation and strengthen the online and offline programmes to mentor women for leadership positions.

With senior professionals from over 250 leading global organisations as active members, the WILL Forum has mentored thousands of women executives and cultivated a strong pipeline of board-ready women leaders. The WILL Forum brings together senior women executives in leadership positions for an open dialogue on their aspirations and opportunities, nurturing mindsets, mentoring and harnessing the rewards of collective thinking for improving the workplace.

Expleo is deeply committed to improving gender equality and diversity in the workplace. With sustained mentorship, adept learning and development support, participation in leadership programmes and exclusive women-hiring drives, Expleo is ranked amongst India’s ‘Best Organisations for Women’ by the Economic Times. The inclusion of Balaji Viswanathan in the advisory board allows Expleo to inspire positive change within the industry by fostering gender-sensitive leadership while empowering women in engineering, technology and beyond.

Balaji Viswanathan, MD & CEO of Expleo India, said, “I am honoured to join the distinguished advisory board of the WILL Forum. This collaboration reflects Expleo’s steadfast commitment to promoting women in leadership roles, embracing diversity, breaking barriers to success, and power innovation through inclusion and diversity. The WILL Forum has a 16-year legacy in improving India’s DE&I track record and I foresee a rich, mutually-beneficial exchange of ideas – which I hope will bring about faster changes for women across corporate India.”

Poonam Barua, Founder of WILL Forum, commented, “Every CEO should be like Balaji Viswanathan. New Era CEOs will be visible in leading the agenda for women in leadership, from the front and in person – instead of delegating this crucial role to HR or diversity officers. They will go beyond promoting their organisations and lead with a higher purpose of driving gender equity across the organisation. At the WILL Forum, we all look forward to working closely with Balaji to define and drive an inclusive future, for all stakeholders."

Expleo and WILL Forum are hosting the first by-invitation joint Roundtable Series on the topic of Women, Workplace and Willpower, a bold and reliable path to more women leaders in technology, engineering and beyond, in Bangalore on Thursday, 3rd August 2023.

For more information, visit expleo.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor