Explorations in India is now "easier, faster, and more profitable than ever before": Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday highlighted Central Government's series of sweeping policy reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate oil & gas exploration.

These reforms, aimed at promoting exploration & production in the field of oil and gas.

The government believes that these changes to increase the ease of doing business for our exploration and production (E&P) operators are being made after stakeholder consultation at every level.

The minister, noted via a social media post on X that the recent amendments to the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, which took place in March 2025, are a cornerstone of the new regulatory overhaul. The changes have also introduced new Petroleum & Natural Gas (PNG) rules within a short span of three months.

"As a part of our focus to accelerate oil & gas exploration under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, a series of pathbreaking policy reforms are being implemented to promote exploration & production. These changes to increase the ease of doing business for our E&P operators are being made after stakeholder consultation at every level." posted Puri.

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948 was amended in March 2025 and new PNG rules have come within 3 months in the run up to OALP Round X which is the largest such exploration & production bidding round globally," posted by Union Minister Hardeep Puri on social media 'X'.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (@PetroleumMin) has also invited feedback and suggestions on the Draft Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules, Model Revenue Sharing Contract (MRSC), and Petroleum Lease framework.

Stakeholders are given time to submit their inputs by July 17, 2025, via email to png-rules@dghindia.gov.in.

Minister Puri emphasized the timing and importance of these reforms, calling it a "great time" for industry leaders and entrepreneurs to consider opportunities in India's oil and gas sector. He added that exploration in India is now "easier, faster, and more profitable than ever before."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor