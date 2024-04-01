Explore, Connect, and Thrive at MAHE B'LRU Open House

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru is thrilled to announce the Open House, a dynamic event that displays the wide range of academic programs, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the vibrant campus life offered at MAHE Bengaluru. The event is aimed at fostering academic excellence through intellectual competition while giving prospective students and parents the chance to experience first-hand, the unique offerings and holistic learning environment provided by MAHE Bengaluru. The event is scheduled for April 6, 2024, starting at 9:30 AM at the MAHE Bengaluru campus.

The event will feature interactive workshops, engaging quizzes, and career-focused career assessment test, and more, offering a day packed with rich, meaningful interactions and exciting activities.

A welcome presentation and Q&A session by Mr. Gaurav Yadav, Deputy Director of Admissions at MAHE Bengaluru will begin at 1:30 PM, followed by a talk hosted by Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at MAHE Bengaluru. The day will end with a set performed by stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian.

Excited about the upcoming event, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro VC of MAHE Bengaluru said, "We are thrilled to welcome students, parents, and enthusiasts to MAHE Bengaluru Open House. This event is an excellent opportunity for aspiring minds to explore our world-class facilities, innovative programs, and vibrant campus culture. Join us as we open our doors to a journey of learning, discovery, and endless possibilities."

Register and secure a seat for an opportunity to discover, learn, and be part of this one-of-a-kind event.

Registration is taking place on apply.manipal.edu/lp/maheblr/open-house.html.

