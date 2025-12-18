Explore new possibilities for solar energy and battery storage: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 18 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday directed the Energy Department to ensure adequate and uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers during the ongoing Rabi season, stressing that the state government has significantly enhanced Rajasthan’s power generation capacity over the past two years.

Chairing a review meeting on power supply at the Chief Minister’s Office, Sharma said that concrete steps have been taken to provide daytime electricity to farmers, and these efforts must be strengthened further.

He instructed officials to increase field inspections by responsible officers to ensure the swift resolution of power-related issues across the state.

The Chief Minister asked officials to prepare a permanent action plan to balance electricity generation with rising demand and submit the roadmap to the Chief Minister’s Office.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen the power distribution system in line with capacity expansion plans.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s renewable energy potential, Sharma directed officials to explore new possibilities for solar power generation along with battery storage solutions.

He also instructed the department to expedite the implementation of the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme to expand access to affordable power for households.

During the meeting, the Energy Department presented a detailed overview of the current power supply scenario in the state. Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, and senior officials from the Energy Department and the Chief Minister’s Office were present.

