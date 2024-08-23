Exploring "Humain" at The DesignIndia Show 2024

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: "The DesignIndia Show 2024", India's premier design event, is set to bring together award-winning leaders from Design, Business, and Education in its latest edition. Since 2016, the conference has become a reputed platform for engaging conversations and thought-provoking discussions centred around the future of design. This year's theme, "Humain" focuses on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the design industry. It represents the integration of AI with design, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between AI and human creativity.

Insights from the Forefront of Design Innovation

The DesignIndia Show 2024 is set to feature eminent speakers who are top achievers in the fields of design, technology, and business. Their perspectives and cutting-edge ideas promise to inspire and challenge attendees, setting the stage for thought-provoking discussions and meaningful exchanges on the future of design.

It is a distinguished speaker lineup from Automobile, FMCG, Banking, Appliances, EV, Media and Fashion industries: Mayuri Nikumbh, Vinayak Satpute, Bikash Jyoti Biswas, Narendra Ghate, Saket Nampell, Mayuresh Shivade, Haresh Mehta, Amit Gulati, Ashish Agarwal, Adil Jal Darukhanawala, Sirish Chandran, Devika Narain, and Arpita Chakraborty.

The DesignIndia Show 2024 will be guided by esteemed hosts, seasoned experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from the design industry. Sudhir SharmaIndiDesign & DesignIndia; Tarun Deep GirdherNID Ahmedabad; Minti ShahDesign Entrepreneur; Marianna SharmaIndiDesign & DesignIndia, Anshika SethUI Designer.

"The DesignIndia Show 2024 is a unique, professionals-only event where we explore how AI and design together will shape the future of human experience. It's unlike any other design conference in India, focusing on real-world impact and the exciting, yet uncertain, road ahead."

Sudhir Sharma, Founder-IndiDesign & DesignIndia

Honouring Top Talent at India's Best Design Awards 2024

As part of this prestigious event, "India's Best Design Awards 2024" will honour the outstanding talent and creativity in Indian design. The awards recognise the groundbreaking projects, studios, and emerging talent that set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. This year's edition will honour the winning design projects, design studios, and design houses that fulfil the evolving needs of modern society with innovative design.

India's Best In-house Design Studios 2024

This year, four in-house design studios have won the top honour:

Ather Energy, Decode Age, V-Guard Industries, and Wipro Enterprises.

India's Best Design Studios 2024

There are some distinguished names in the design industry in this year's winning list. In Brand Design, ABND, Lopez Design, Studuo & Therefore Design. In Spatial Design, Baaya Design, Culture Collective & Fosite. In Digital Design, the winners are Digital Jalebi, Idealoft Studio, Studuo & Yellow Slice; and the winners of Graphic Design category are rgd, Become & MIPL. Finally, Analogy is the best Industrial Design Studio and Studio Carbon won the Best Open Design Studio category.

India's Best Design Projects 2024

This year's India's Best Design Projects are: Acoustic TesselWipro Enterprises; AIS2.o (Adient Innovation+ SEA 2.o)Adient India; Ather 450 Apex Website, Ather Halo, Ather Mobile App Redesign, Ather Rizta, Ather Rizta User InterfaceAther Energy; AurumQUBA Architectural Products; Boeing IndiaEnterspace Designlab; Bolt Auto, Sprint Auto XLFABMAX Pipe Fabrication Machines; Brand Identity Design for Digi Yatra FoundationDesignAnswers; Calendar of 2024 for AAA RealtyHetarsh Creative Force; ChaayosYellow Slice; YOU CAN TASTE GOOD DESIGN - CHEFLINGEBBXFLO; Chennai Metro Phase 2, Delhi-Meerut Mass Rapid Transit System/Meerut Metro (MRTS)Alstom Transport India; Craze - Brand Identity & Packaging DesignDreamjar Studios; Daylove Sanitary PadsSA Graphic; Workspace Design - EDIZI ToolsCentrix Design; Discovering IndiaIndigifts.

End Credit Titles - Guns & GulaabsAarushi Jain; Evelyn - A Modern PenthouseMJ Architects; Forefathers HyderabadBaaya Design; FutureScapes by HP GurgaonUnispace x Downstream; Gulabari Body WashDabur India; Hyphen: Blending Nature & Science Through SkincareConran Design Group; Miluz ZeTa SwitchesSchneider Electric; Novotel Goa PanjimNovotel; Packaging Oteria: The 24x7 SkincareM&C Saatchi February; Rajapushpa GreendaleCombination's; Rattler - Petrol Engine Driven - Light Weight Rail Drilling Machine (LWRDM), Rattler Electric - Light Weight Rail Drilling Machine (LWRDM), Super XL - Magnetic Drilling Machine, Trident XL Reversible - Magnetic Drilling & Tapping MachineBroachcutter Drilling Machines.

Rebranding a Tech Recruitment Company: FlexipleNH1 Design; Revolutionising Digital Banking - MobileBanking App RedesignHDFC Bank; Saladific Packaging RedesignJugnoostudio; SmashwiseRMgX Technologies; Sproos Nut SaucesFirebrand; SUNO Playing CardsWife; SynapseLopez Design; Tata Safari - AccomplishedTata Motors; The CRIIIO4Good Film SeriesVivi5 Studios; The Heritage CourtyardBeyond Designs; The New Hyundai CRETAHyundai Motors India Engineering; The Whistling WhalesElementa Designs; Ticket Booking Microsite for JIO WorldEvolutionCo; V-Guard Envibe Router UPS, V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water PurifierV-Guard Industries; Vahdam Spices - Positioning Indian Spices for a Global MarketMother Tongue Design; ViahTherefore Design; Vision Slim TOCRWipro Enterprises; Vitthal Rukmani Hand-drawn Wall Mural for Baramati Agro Head OfficeShraddha Trivedi Gajbar; WeWork Embassy OneWeWork India; Wings Design (Website Strategy, Design & Developments)Wings Design; Ziaho Chocolate - Brand Strategy and Packaging DesignStratedgy.

About The DesignIndia Show

"The DesignIndia Show", organised by IndiDesign and DesignIndia, gets together leading voices from the fields of design, business, and education for discussions on the future of design. Each year, the day-long design conference explores cutting-edge themes that shape the design landscape. It offers participants an opportunity to engage with the latest trends, technologies, and ideas that are driving the industry forward.

The DesignIndia Show 2024, along with India's Best Design Awards 2024, is scheduled to take place on 31st August 2024. Check websites for details:

https://design-india.com/tds/

https://ibda.design-india.com

