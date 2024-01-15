Exploring Sanatan Dharma in Bali: Dr. AK. Dwivedi’s Book Launch Echoes at international conference

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15: Author Dr. AK Dwivedi book “Sanatani Snskriti se surbhit Bali ki Fulwari “ was launched at the international conference organized on the theme of ‘One Health One World’ in Gwalior. The renowned homeopathic Physician from Indore, Dr. AK Dwivedi, shared his experiences of the Sanatan Dharma thriving in the predominantly Islamic country of Bali during his travels.

The book launch event took place at the Dattopant Thengadi Sabhagar in Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Gwalior. The chief guest for the occasion was the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Arvind Kumar Shukla. with Dr. AK Dwivedi, member scientific advisory Board Central Council for Research in Homeopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and also an Executive council member ofDevi Ahilya University Indore delivered insights about his travelogue.

Prof. Shukla emphasized that the book not only enlightens people about the Sanatan culture flourishing in Islamic countries, especially Bali, but also raises awareness that changing mere worship practices does not alter our ancestors’ shared heritage.

Dr. AK Dwivedi, the author, expressed that there is limited literature available in the Hindi language regarding the principles of Sanatan Dharma in Bali, Indonesia. Therefore, he made an effort to present his and his family members’ experiences in the form of a book, titled as mentioned. The editor of the book, Mr. Anil Trivedi, played a crucial role in providing a tangible form to these experiences. The book’s release is timely, considering the ongoing discussions by some political leaders who are delving into unfounded debates about Sanatan Dharma for their narrow political gains. It is hoped that the book will serve as a mirror and provide wisdom to guide such individuals.

The distinguished program also featured Dr. V.P. Singh, Dr. A.K. Singh, Mr. Mohini Mohan Mishra, Dr. Mridula Billaure, and other respected individuals. During the international conference, Dr. AK Dwivedi delivered his research paper on homeopathic treatment for aplastic anemia, discussing four patients who have fully recovered through homeopathic remedies.

