Exploring the diverse journey of Tina Singh Walia, a renowned Life and Wellness Coach

Born in a loving and supporting family,Tina has come a long-way when she was called ‘Big Ethel' as she was very tall, skinny, had a unibrow and cystic acne along with hirsutism (due to PCOS). Such issues really shattered her self-esteem. The icing on the cake was when she put on 14 kilos due to comfort eating during her 12th board preparation.

However she worked upon herself with an indomitable spirit. Tina pursued Economic Honours and even topped in the First and Final year as well.

“Well, my journey kicked off back in college when I dipped my toes into the world of modeling at the ripe age of 20. It was there, amidst the glitz and glamour, that I met the love of my life, my husband. You could say creativity runs deep in my family, with a lineage filled with artistic souls. After tying the knot, we took a leap of faith and launched a boutique in Delhi specializing in women’s western wear. Back then, it wasn’t as trendy as it is today, but we managed to make quite a splash, even landing features in magazines like Femina and Cosmopolitan.”

Looking ahead, she thought about spreading the message of empowerment loud and clear. Tina believes that every woman deserves to feel confident, successful, and valued, regardless of age or circumstance.

“Fast forward to my 40th birthday, and I found myself pondering the next chapter. With the kids on the brink of leaving the nest, I decided to dive into the world of Image Management and Soft Skills Training, earning an international certification from ICBI. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of consultations, group trainings, and corporate gigs with big names like HCL Healthcare and IndiGo Airways. At 47, armed with certifications as a life coach and NLP practitioner, I’m on a mission to empower women to embrace their potential, no matter their age. Because, let’s face it, life’s too short to let opportunities pass us by,”

She also enjoys a massive following on Instagram, where she tries to educate women about various aspects such as wellness, Image management via appearance, behaviour, communication and etiquette.

Speaking about styling a corporate look,she reiterates,“Styling isn’t just about putting together a killer outfit—it’s an art form, a way of expressing yourself to the world. For my corporate warriors, I always recommend tailored pieces that scream professionalism—think blazers, sleeveless Nehru collars, and waistcoats. Stick to neutral colors, keep the makeup subtle, and opt for closed-toe shoes to seal the deal. And for my work-from-home queens, comfort is key. Co-ord sets, chic loungewear, and structured leggings are your best friends. Add a touch of polish with accessories like statement earrings or a printed scarf, and you’re good to go.”

When it comes to styling her own looks,Tina always carries some essentials in her bag,“Compact powder for touch-ups, lipstick for a pop of color, and lip balm for hydration. And let’s not forget the practical stuff—a comb for unruly hair, hand cream for silky smooth hands, and sunglasses for those bright, sunny days. Toss in some reading glasses, sanitizer, and a few wet wipes for good measure, and you’re ready for anything life throws your way. They say I’m like Mary Poppins—always prepared for whatever adventure comes my way.”

Today Tina balances her work-life along with home-life,“Balancing work and home life is a never-ending juggling act. Some days,work takes center stage; other days, it’s all about family. It’s like riding a seesaw—you’re constantly adjusting to keep both sides from tipping too far. But hey, that’s life, right? It’s all about finding that sweet spot of equilibrium, even if it’s a bit wobbly at times”, she concludes.

