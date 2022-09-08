"Exponential rising of a new meme token", HUH TOKEN to stand against Chainlink and Polkadot

In 2022, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) continued to grow exponentially. It was predicted that cryptocurrency's market capitalization would surpass USD 2 trillion in 2022. Unfortunately, it took quite a bit for the market to reach that point.

Still, by the end of 2019 and 2020, the increase in interest and potential had created a massive hype around cryptocurrencies. With Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins prices surging, it's hard to deny the hype and excitement surrounding trillion-dollar market caps and digital tokens which offer innovative new features.

Cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile due to their rapid growth and lack of regulation by any government. A proposed cryptocurrency crash in 2022 has been named "the mother of all crashes. Their prices fluctuate wildly, and many experts believe that cryptocurrencies will surge in value in the future. However, these types of ups and downs can cause people to get sick and tired quickly. In response to this problem within the crypto market, presale stage cryptocurrencies are the best option.

Blockchain technology is the brains or backbone behind cryptocurrency - an encrypted, distributed ledger that keeps track of all transactions across many different computers simultaneously, making it nearly impossible to hack or forge transactions simultaneously. However, it's still not clear how financial organizations can leverage this technology for their benefit.

Blockchain technologies across different business domains are leveraging the disruptive power of this technology, and projects focusing on the blockchain sector are expected to skyrocket in value and get massive support from the community.

is a new token getting attention in recent days and makes itself a part of thanks to its primary influencer backing and dedication to charity. Its ultimate goal is to create a token with an engaged and robust community. It has come up with a lot of promise, thanks to its massive utility and backing by social media influencers.

HUH Token (HUH) - The Utimeme

HUH Token (HUH) is a decentralized, first-ever "UTIMEME" cryptocurrency combining the power of meme tokens with the usability of utility tokens. This EVM-compatible base layer blockchain comes to build a Metaverse where everyone gets rewarded for the data they produce. It aims to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and make the user journey as simple as possible.

The HUH Token (HUH) has the potential to become a juggernaut within the crypto space. The network has been built on its base layer blockchain, chooses its preferred validation method in PoS, and has the potential to become the foundation of other upcoming projects. Furthermore, HUH Token (HUH) understands the importance of influence marketing and has collaborated with over 1000 influencers for a collective roadblock, which will make it possible to skyrocket HUH token (HUH) further than before.

HUH Token (HUH) is one of the few projects that is Certi audited and has locked up liquidity for up to two years. This means that the project will have enough money to operate the project and it can be checked by a third party anytime to find faults within a system to rectify them. HUH Token (HUH) aims to solve scalability issues, slow transaction speeds, and expensive costs in the blockchain sector. The team will ensure to solve it by employing the most innovative consensus system in crypto, which is PoS. The platform uses a renowned PoS system in its block validation, making the platform affordable and quick transactions, all while remaining environmentally conscious.

Chainlink (LINK) - The Open-Source Crypto

Chainlink (LINK), created in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov (a prominent figure in the crypto industry), is an open-source, decentralized blockchain built on Ethereum to connect the world's smart contracts with the real world by enabling secure access to external data feeds and other APIs. Smart contracts play a vital role on this platform, as it relies on system automation to execute and evaluate data when predetermined agreements are fulfilled. Smart contracts eliminate intermediaries and bring their capabilities to the next level by allowing access to off-chain data while maintaining the security and reliability inherent to blockchain technology.

This protocol rectifies one of the biggest problems facing the blockchain sector, which includes how to communicate information to and from the blockchain. It is accomplished by sensors known as oracles. It monitors nearly anything from weather to account balances, sports scores, and the value of stocks. Its secure oracles work to deliver information in a tamper-proof, dependable way, and it will help expand the usability of blockchains because they provide a reliable way to initiate smart contracts when outside parameters are met.

Chainlink's (LINK) main objective is to bridge the on-chain and off-chain ecosystem to improve communication between smart contracts and blockchains; it follows a three-step process including Oracle selection, data reporting, and result aggregation. In Oracle Selection, when a service user drafts an SLA (Service Level Agreement) specifying data requirements, Chainlink software uses it to match them with appropriate oracles.

Users must deposit LINK in an order-matching contract that accepts bids from oracle providers to complete this process. The second step is data reporting. Oracles can connect with external data sources from the real world requested in SLA. This data will be processed through Chainlink's oracles and sent back to contracts. The final step is to tatty the results of all input data collected by oracles. It returns it back to the weighted score, using the sum of all data received.

Polkadot (DOT) - Connect The Dots

Polkadot (DOT) created in 2020 by Gavin Wood (co-founder of Ethereum) is a decentralized, open-source multi-chain platform that allows blockchains to connect with each other to share data. It aims to eradicate slow communication between public and private blockchains and provide users with a network without forking and compromising scalability.

This platform aims to create a "Decentralized Web" that focuses on solving two main problems of blockchain, namely interoperability, and scalability. This protocol is a "Heterogeneous multi-chain system" where different blockchains are operating at the same time. It breaks down barriers between various blockchain ecosystems, allowing intermediary-free communications among these networks.

The Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem comprises three chains: Relay Chain, Para Chain, and bridges. This platform is designed to create a foundational blockchain called Relay Chain, which helps connect individual blockchains. In addition, it is responsible for network security and works to achieve consensus as well as interoperability among connected blockchains. Individual or sovereign Blockchains on this network are known as Parachains, capable of hosting tokens and optimizing functionality according to specific use cases.

It runs parallel to one another and helps scale up the system, spreading responsibilities on parallelized operations which they achieve by paying or leasing for slots on Relay Chain. The third one is Bridges which are special internal blockchains that connect external blockchains to Relay chains in the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. Through them, the network of Parachains seamlessly communicates with Ethereum or Bitcoin's blockchains.

Final Verdict

HUH Token (HUH) is a new cryptocurrency and has the potential to rocket in value. So it is no surprise that HUH Token (HUH) is on the rise and has exciting marketing methods. HUH Token (HUH) plans to provide its users with a meme coin with more utility and real-life application than other cryptocurrencies. So hopefully, just like other meme coins, it will explode soon. Polkadot (DOT) is a relatively new token with an unproven track record. It consists of use cases that have yet to be put into practice. Chainlink (LINK) has truly little communication on further developments.

Apart from its unique features and utilities, HUH Token (HUH) will give an 8 per cent reward if you purchase tokens in the first presale stage and 5 per cent in the second stage. Moreover, if your referral spends USD 100 on the platform, you will get USD 30 in reward.

