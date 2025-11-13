Export Promotion Mission, Credit Guarantee Scheme a game changer for entire ecosystem

New Delhi, Nov 13 The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) — a flagship initiative announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 — aimed at strengthening India’s export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors.

The Mission, with a total outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, marks a major structural reform by consolidating multiple export promotion schemes into a comprehensive, outcome-based, and digitally driven framework.

“The Export Promotion Mission reflects a pragmatic and forward-looking vision for India’s trade sector.

The EPM is a timely response to the structural challenges that have long blunted the competitive edge of Indian exports — from limited access to finance and high compliance costs to weak branding and logistics bottlenecks.

By directly tackling these issues, the initiative will help sustain export momentum, safeguard employment, and diversify India’s export base into new geographies and emerging sectors, Ralhan added.

Under the mission, special focus will be given to sectors impacted by recent global tariff escalations such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products, thereby ensuring continued export orders and job protection.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will serve as the implementing agency, managing all processes digitally through an integrated platform to ensure transparency, speed, and ease of access.

According to Ralhan, the Mission’s digital integration with existing trade systems will transform the exporter’s experience — reducing paperwork, improving coordination, and ensuring timely disbursals.

The Credit Guarantee Scheme for exporters will not only provide the collateral free lending but also infuse additional financial liquidity which is the need of the hour.

