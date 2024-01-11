Exporter Bishwarup Ghosh’s remarkable journey from losses to profits

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 11: Being prepared is crucial as it enhances one's ability to deal with uncertainties and challenges, and no one demonstrates this better than Bishwarup Ghosh, a wheat exporter from Kolkata.

Bishwarup started as an exporter after completing college but faced several setbacks and soon notched up losses of Rs. 50 lakh. Things started looking up for him and he achieved immediate success after joining Being Exporter, a leading platform for export assistance founded by Bhagirath Goswami.

“I got into exports without proper preparations. I did not know many technical and legal aspects. Joining the Being Exporter community was a new beginning. It helped me understand the field better. I learned how I could become a successful exporter without taking any undue risks. It has changed my life and I am thankful to Mr Goswami for his mentorship,” Bishwarup said.

Bishwarup has emerged as a successful exporter with weekly exports of 200 tonnes and is looking at multifold growth in the future.

Commenting on Bishwarup's success, Mr Goswami said, “At Being Exporter, we strive to build a strong foundation for exporters. His success demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach. His success is an inspiration as he did not give up after initial setbacks but prepared himself to come back stronger. We are confident that this is just the beginning of a very successful journey for him.”

