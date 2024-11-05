Exterro Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth in the Data Risk Management Market

PRNewswire

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: Exterro, Inc., the leading provider of data risk management software, today announced it continues to build its world-class executive team with the appointments of Jim Cox as Chief Revenue Officer and John Vincenzo as Chief Marketing Officer. These strategic hires are critical additions to the management team as it focuses on rapidly scaling the company to capitalize on the fast-growing market.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome both Jim and John to Exterro as we build an industry-leading go to market team to complement our award-winning product and innovation engine," said Exterro Founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. "John and Jim have a history of creating highly efficient and productive teams that exceed expectations. We will continue to invest in a customer-centric approach to both technology and our go-to-market teams. We're primed to accelerate our growth and fully leverage our internal and partner resources to ensure we capitalize on the great momentum we've built."

A successful, dynamic, sales leader, Jim has more than 20 years of experience driving exceptional growth by building sales teams that focus on execution and cultivating outstanding partnerships. During more than a decade in cybersecurity, Jim built a network of CISOs and executive relationships that, while at Proofpoint, helped the organization scale from $100M to $1.4B in just over six years.

As CRO at Exterro, one key area will be the increased focus and expansion of the company's partner programs. "The time is now for Exterro to seize this substantial market opportunity," stated Cox. "We offer the only platform that offers legal teams, cybersecurity professionals, and C-level leaders an integrated solution to e-discovery, digital forensics, cybersecurity compliance, and data privacy, governance, and security challenges. I'm excited about our ability to accelerate growth by expanding platform sales, to not only the market but to the extensive list of customers we have."

John Vincenzo has led both public and private technology companies' marketing teams and helped them take their go-to-market efforts to new heights. He has spent the last 25+ years in technology industries, most recently with cybersecurity companies such as the privately held Nozomi Networks; Silver Peak (acquired by HPE/Aruba Networks) in the software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) space; and global networking leader 3Com (acquired by HP). In each instance, he has helped increase overall awareness and drive revenue growth.

As CMO, Vincenzo will be responsible for increasing the visibility of the company so it matches the success the company is seeing in the market. He will also help accelerate revenue growth by working closely with the Sales teams as well as the Exterro Partner ecosystem.

"Exterro may be the best kept secret in the industry, and we need to change that," added Vincenzo. "It's amazing the growth and level of technology innovation the company has already achieved. I'm excited about the opportunity to tell our story to the world and help customers understand the value and return on their investment they can achieve by leveraging the Exterro data risk management platform. No company helps organizations better protect data, minimize risk and ensure safer digital environments than Exterro, and we will make it our mission to put a spotlight on our role in making the world a safer place."

Exterro has taken a holistic and integrated approach to data risk since its inception, and is the first and only company to use an AI-powered technology platform to assess and mitigate data risks in a comprehensive and integrated manner. The more we learn about data risks-posed by privacy regulations, litigation, data breaches and cybersecurity incidents, data governance and compliance challenges-the more we recognize they cannot be comprehended in isolation. They are interconnected and interdependent, and must be assessed and addressed holistically with a unified data risk management platform.

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory, and investigatory outcomes, while saving money and minimizing the impact of data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that leverages data discovery, automation, and workflow optimization, and one of the first to utilize responsible AI to give users insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and data governance. Thousands of corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

