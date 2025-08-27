Extreme Fitness Academy Makes Landmark Entry into India with Grand Launch in Kannur

PNN

Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 27: The Extreme Group of Companies has officially introduced Extreme Fitness Academy International (EFA) in India with a spectacular launch event in Kannur, marking a turning point for both the nation's wellness industry and global fitness education. The celebration showcased EFA's mission to deliver world-class training and opportunities for aspiring fitness professionals.

The ceremony brought together an impressive lineup of international fitness leaders, reinforcing the credibility and ambition of the Academy. Among the high-profile attendees were Manoj Patil, Deepak Nanda, Rajesh John, Lovepreet Singh, Ajith Raja, Prasad Kumar, Anuj Kumar Taliyan, Narendra Yadav, Sunmeet Gill, Naresh Surya, Sanjay Solanki (Owner, Active Expo) and other noted figures from the fitness worldall extending their support and encouragement for EFA's journey and the upcoming Extreme Pro initiative.

EFA International: Raising the Bar in Fitness Education

Addressing the audience, Jiju MK, Founder and President of the Extreme Group of Companies, said:

"As a fitness professional myself, I have always dreamed of building a platform that gives aspiring trainers the right education and career path. EFA International is that dream realized - a place where students can access globally recognised, science-driven certifications that prepare them for success anywhere in the world."

EFA International introduces globally accredited certifications to India, setting new benchmarks for fitness training:

-Level 2 Gym Instructor

-Level 3 Personal Training Diploma

These qualifications are designed to equip students with the expertise required to excel in today's competitive fitness market, both in India and abroad.

Extreme Pro India: A New Era in Bodybuilding

Building on the excitement, Extreme Pro India was unveiled as a flagship bodybuilding championship debuting in 2026. With substantial prize pools, international recognition, and a world-class competitive platform, the event will provide athletes from across the subcontinent with an opportunity to showcase their talent and break onto the global stage.

Sharing a message that resonated deeply with athletes, Vaibhav COO Extreme Pro emphasized the true essence of bodybuilding:

"Bodybuilding isn't about a few reps or posing under bright lights. It's not about hype or hashtags. It's about grit. It's about the unseen hoursthe mornings you rise before the world wakes, the meals you measure when no one is watching, the discipline that demands everything and gives back only to those who refuse to quit.

You are not just bodybuilders. You are the stars, the inspiration, and the foundation of this sport. You are the living proof of what dedication, sacrifice, and heart can create.

At Extreme Pro 2026, we honor that spirit. We welcome you all to step on this stage with pride, with heart, and with the confidence of knowingyou're not just competing... you're leading a movement."

This powerful declaration has already been described as a benchmark in athlete engagement, reflecting how Extreme Pro values the dedication, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit of bodybuilders.

A Transformative Movement in Fitness

With its arrival in India, Extreme Fitness Academy International is not merely launching an institutionit is laying the foundation for a transformative movement in fitness education and competitive sport. By combining internationally recognised training with platforms like Extreme Pro 2026, EFA is poised to redefine the future of fitness and bodybuilding in India.

