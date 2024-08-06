Exyte Selects LTIMindtree as Its Global IT Service Provider

BusinessWire India

Stuttgart [Germany]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced that it has been selected as a global digital service provider by Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT modernization services that will help Exyte to further enhance its business productivity and increase operational efficiency across its diversified portfolio globally.

With a history of more than 100 years, Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving clients in semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data center industries. The company offers a full range of services from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions delivered to the highest quality and safety standards.

Klaus Glatz, Senior Vice President, Corporate IT, Exyte, said, "We are confident that LTIMindtree's deep domain expertise, combined with their agility and scalability will enable us in our growth journey. We feel very assured with the commitment of LTIMindtree's dedicated team and I look forward to this becoming a long-term, successful partnership."

Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, said, "We are proud to partner with Exyte on their journey to IT excellence, serving as a foundation for ongoing digitization. With our strong domain experience in engineering & construction sector, we are committed to delivering on Exyte's strategic goals towards being a technology first organization and further strengthening their market leadership."

As part of the engagement, to enable Exyte's global operations, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT modernization services which encompasses the full spectrum of cloud migration, end-user services, security, application, and comprehensive technology support through a managed services framework.

