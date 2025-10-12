EY, Microsoft launch AI Skills Passport to prepare India's youth for AI-driven future

New Delhi [India], October 12 : EY and Microsoft have launched the AI Skills Passport, a free online learning program designed to build essential artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities among students and early-career professionals.

According to an EY release, the initiative aims to provide equal access to quality AI education for individuals aged 16 and above.

The AI Skills Passport is part of a global effort that has already seen over 40,000 participants and 13,000 completions worldwide. In India, the program is expected to play a key role in bridging the country's AI skills gap. The EY-Microsoft partnership aims to address this gap by equipping young learners with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

Monesh Dange, Partner and Leader, Alliances and Ecosystems, EY India, said, "In an era where AI is revolutionising work and redefining career paths, the launch of the AI Skills Passport is a panacea for India's growing demand for skilled AI talent as many professionals remain unprepared to harness AI's full potential. Together with Microsoft, we're committed to ensuring this program is not only free but also impactful at scale by ensuring access for everyone to build AI skills."

Bhaskar Basu, Enterprise Partnerships Leader, Microsoft India & South Asia, added, "AI is transforming India's digital economy, with youth at its core. The AI Skills Passport, launched in partnership with EY, reflects our vision of 'AI for all' and our commitment to fostering future-ready talent. It brings high-quality AI learning in English and Hindi to expand access and accelerate progress towards Microsoft's goal of equipping 10 million Indians with essential AI skills by 2030, which will bridge the skills gap and create job-linked opportunities for students and early-career professionals."

The AI Skills Passport is a self-paced, online program that includes around 10 hours of learning content available in English and Hindi. It offers modular video lessons, exercises, and assessments covering topics such as AI fundamentals, responsible AI, and real-world industry applications in sectors like healthcare, finance, and technology, the release said.

Learners can also develop job-readiness through resume tips, interview guidance, and networking insights. On completion, participants receive a verifiable digital badge to enhance their career profiles.

"As part of EY Ripples, the firm's global corporate responsibility initiative, EY plans to collaborate with not-for-profit organisations to ensure the program reaches students from economically weaker backgrounds. The goal is to offer not only learning but also mentorship and career guidance, enabling young Indians to build sustainable, future-ready careers," the release said.

The partnership has received several recognitions, including being named Microsoft Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year for five consecutive years.

