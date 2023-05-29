ezee.ai Wins Award Reinforcing its Leadership in Digital Lending and Expands Operations

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: ezee.ai, the fastest-growing brand in the digital enterprise lending space, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the "End-to-End Digital Enterprise Lending Suite" award by Technoviti 2023, organized by Banking Frontiers. The award recognizes ezee.ai's cutting-edge innovation and outstanding achievements in the lending space, and highlights the company's dedication to empowering businesses to achieve their goals through intelligent digital solutions.

ezee.ai provides platforms for the entire credit lifecycle and covers almost all lending verticals, including retail loans, MSME loans, home loans, consumer loans, vehicle loans, BNPL, LAP, and more. With BFSI clients in 8 countries across 4 continents, ezee.ai has processed more than 5 million loan applications with a 95% approval rate from its platform and counting.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Technoviti 2023," said Mr. Shubho Banerjee, Co-founder & CEO of ezee.ai. "It is a significant milestone in our journey and highlights our commitment to driving innovation in the lending industry. Our mission has always been to empower financial institutions globally with our state-of-the-art technology, and to that end, we are excited to announce that we are expanding our operations to Pune and Mumbai."

ezee.ai's expansion signifies the company's strength and potential for growth, positioning them as a valuable partner in the digital enterprise lending space. The zero-code ezee.ai platform enables businesses to build applications without writing any code, significantly reducing the time and effort for NBFCs and banks to go live with their innovative solutions.

"Our expanded presence in Pune and Mumbai will enhance our existing lending ecosystem products and reach out to more diverse Banks and NBFCs worldwide," said Shubho. "We believe that our expanded presence will enable us to serve our clients better and leverage the vast pool of talent available in these regions. At ezee.ai, we are committed to driving positive change in the lending industry and transforming the way financial institutions approach lending. Our expansion is a testament to this commitment, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead."

The new ezee.ai website, www.ezee.ai, showcases the updated brand identity, products, and services, all designed to simplify business processes and drive operational excellence. With impressive growth and dedication to innovation, ezee.ai is an exciting company for prospective employees and existing partners alike.

ezee.ai's team comprises experts in the digital enterprise lending space with vast experience in providing innovative solutions for BFSI clients. They continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the lending space, and are committed to empowering financial institutions globally with their state-of-the-art technology.

This recognition from Technoviti 2023 further cement ezee.ai's position as a leader in the digital enterprise lending space, and they look forward to continuing to drive innovation and positive change in the industry.

