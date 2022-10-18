EZOk goes live on Myntra, launches 100+ Exclusive styles

EZOK shoes, the trendy Men's shoe brand for the urban fashionista's, celebrates an exciting launch of its all-new collection on Myntra.

Ezok has been unswervingly investing efforts to exalt product experience and create innovative brand moments for consumers and urban style enthusiasts.

Keeping with the brand's central emphasis to offer innovation, consumer centricity and brand familiarization in trendy styles, the Ezok Shoes new collection launch at Myntra, is observing incomparable energy and interest as enthusiastic consumers and shoppers visited the online platform to shop the modern drops from their preferred brand.

With the festive season in full swing across the country, e-commerce has become as important for brands and marketers as compared to traditional offline retail and shopping malls.

Arvind Bajaj, Founder, Ezok Shoes said, "We are delighted tobe at Myntra and look forward to channeling our expertise online to grow the brand and unlock its potential. The fact that the brand synergies for Myntra are aligned will make this journey more exciting for the consumers who will experience some of the world's best biomechanically engineered, comfortable, and stylish footwear."

With 100+ plus styles, the new Ezok Shoes collection is an ideal one-stop-shop destination for all fashion forward millennials, sneakerheads, trendy enthusiasts and Gen-Z. The online platform Myntra gives the customers the access to the brand's select styles and many more modern product stories.

Ezok are handcrafted, pure leather Men's shoe brand with an exquisite range of curated products. Ezok creates premium, trendy and fine quality footwear that is contemporary as well as affordable. Ezok shoes are made from the finest quality leather and immaculately crafted by artisans, they exude a class of their own. EZOK is the only brand that adheres to REACH compliance (An EU norm that aims to improve the protection of human health and the environment through the better and earlier identification of the intrinsic properties of chemical substances )

