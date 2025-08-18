EZTax's AI-Driven Self-Service ITR Portal Redefines Indian Tax Filing Experience

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18: Today, EZTax, India's top tax filing portal, unveiled a new edition of its self-service (DIY) Income Tax e-Filing portal with significant artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades to save on taxes, reduce errors, and reduce e-filing time by 30%.

With EZTax's extensive experience in tax filing services for Income Tax, GST, and TDS, it observes a significant movement in taxpayer behaviour towards online filing services as opposed to traditional individual tax consultant-based services. Furthermore, it experiences increased technological usage and expectations. With this in mind, EZTax expanded its AI capabilities outside the tax planning domain, which was released in 2017.

In contrast, most tax applications in India are traditional and resemble data entry forms, but EZTax auto fill capabilities allow most data to be entered in a single click using an OTP from an Aadhaar-linked mobile or a mobile registered with the Government's income tax filing portal. Now with the latest release the AI algorithmic recommendations improve the experience and reduce the errors when filing by yourself.

Suneel Dasari, EZTax's Founder and CEO, noted, "Adoption of tax-tech systems like EZTax is increasing year on year, particularly after the COVID-19 years. More Indian taxpayers are using self-service (DIY) ITR filing services than traditional filing through a tax adviser."

Mr. Dasari further added, "Indian taxpayers are smart and mindful of the significant privacy risks associated with using individual tax advisors as opposed to self-service AI platforms such as EZTax."

Why is EZTax different from the rest?

1. A comprehensive e-filing portal for income tax forms ITR-1/2/3/4 from the standpoint of the typical taxpayer.

2. A prime authorised ERI with the Income Tax Department of India since 2016.

3. Unlike most services in the market, EZTax's AI capabilities automatically populate data from the government's IT database and advise actions to plan ahead.

4. EZTax offers a true self-filing platform for tax filing, tax planning with "Tax Optimizer", "Creative-Audit", "EZ Help", and "Never-Lost" to ease the tax filing process, as well as other tools to help TDS, GST compliances.

5. One can file complex tax returns using capital gain upload, crypto upload, including computation of profit and loss that is not provided by the crypto brokers themselves, overseas income such RSU, ESOP, Form 67, etc.

6. Highest data security in the Indian tax industry.

7. Quality compliance as a prime motive.

8. Highest Reviewed and connected with NRIs living in 42+ countries.

Pricing

Self-Service Tax Filing services for AY 2025-26 (FY 2024-25) begin at Rs. 199 + GST and increase depending on the complexity of the service, such as business, capital gains, crypto income, and stock market trading activities.

Availability

EZTax has been an official e-return intermediary for over 9 years, assisting taxpayers with a variety of tax services. EZTax has authorized e-filing for the current assessment year ITR since June 21, 2025, placing it first among ERIs in India. The current release of its AI software is to compliment the tax filing functionality.

More on Tax Consulting Services

Since 2016, EZTax has been assisting taxpayers and has made tax consultation services an integral part of its service offerings, which include income tax, GST, TDS, business advisory, and compliance. Today, we are helping not only the Indian resident taxpayers but also the NRIs located in 42+ countries around the world. To learn more about the consultation service, speak with an EZTax representative via the chat window and engage or take the service, or schedule an appointment directly through the EZTax.in portal.

EZTax, a tax tech start-up, provides comprehensive, end-to-end tax solutions in the areas of income tax, TDS, GST, accounting, and registrations for both individuals and SME businesses through AI enabled software, apps, and expert services.

EZTax ITR e-Filing Login: eztax.in/self

EZTax Portal Home Page: eztax.in

Press Release material: eztax.in/press-coverage

