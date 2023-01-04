Ezulix Software Helping Businesses Achieve Greater Success

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 04: “Jaipur, Rajasthan, is considered one of the prestigious education hubs in the country. Students from different states come here to study and find jobs in metropolitan cities like Banglore, Noida, Delhi, etc., which helps in benefitting the different state-based companies with our students, which is not ideal for the economy of state Rajasthan”, says Mr Arvind Saini & Mr Mahesh Kumar, the founders of Ezulix Software Pvt. Ltd.

“Dreams are not Achieved; they are Built.”

Starting from scratch, our path to success has had many ups and downs. Beginning as a brand name, Ezulix planted the quality seeds of an organization that offered software development services. From all the pandemics the world has gone through, we stood on our terms and never stopped providing what’s best for a business to enhance. This is why we are standing as a strong tree in the Marketplace.

We at Ezulix are a team of professionals that leads businesses to reach unmatchable heights. Using our experienced business analysts, database experts, programmers and project management team, we assure to get your desires fulfilled. Our main goal is no more delays and errors in the project, consisting of quality in every aspect. Our professionals look into every aspect of business and help provide leadership.

Key of our Success – Our Team

Starting from 2015, we have been in tough competition. Despite the hardships we faced, client satisfaction has always been our motive from the beginning. The company’s founders, Mr Arvind & Mr Mahesh, have kept the essence of working alive in team members through different recreative projects in and out of Jaipur’s newly built office premises. Even though they both were working in Delhi based IT firm together, as a developer and digital marketers, respectively. Once, they both had an idea of establishing an IT firm along with the natives of the state. This idea aimed to engage qualified human resources from every corner of Rajasthan and present Jaipur as one of the foremost IT hubs in India.

The company holds a good grip in all IT sectors, from web, mobile development, and graphic designing to digital marketing and security services. Certainly, it provides solutions to all varied issues faced with the help of our professionals.

Ezulix is a hub of well-experienced professionals working in different departments. From development to support, all will be handled under one roof: Business Development Department, Accounts Department, Development Department, Digital Marketing Department, and Support Department.

Professionalism bind with Recreation

The company periodically plans events to empower the students to get maximum employment in the state. Recently they had a placement drive in RIET, a leading college for engineering and technology in Jaipur. After this, the company partnered with an institute to award the regional artists of Rajasthan. This event was held at the Pink City Press Club, Jaipur. The founders offer several activities to keep the team members together and induce friendly relations. These recreational activities are held every second and fourth Friday monthly.

Training and Internships

If you are a software enthusiast and wish to join a team of professionals. Well, Ezulix provides the platform to discover the top-most training courses. Get yourself enrolled fast and lead to an enlightened journey to IT services.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor