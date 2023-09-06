Fable Fintech and iPiD Announce Strategic Partnership at Global Fintech Fest, Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: As digital payments continue to gain ground, overshadowing traditional cash transactions, the demand for secure and efficient payment platforms is on the rise. The collaboration between iPiD and Fable Fintech comes at a pivotal moment, promising to address this demand.

This partnership will further expand Fable Fintech’s reach, allowing its users additional benefits of payee verification when sending instant payments globally to India, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, USA, Vietnam, China, South Korea, Bangladesh and more.

With this integration, customers can enjoy the peace of mind that their payments are executed with unmatched precision and security, minimizing the risk of fraud and ensuring seamless transactions. iPid thus ensures for its customers a greater control over their financial activities, making it easier and safer to manage finances across borders.

Naushad Contractor, CEO, Fable Fintech, speaking on this collaboration, said: “Fable Fintech is a leading Cross Border payment Infrastructure globally. Our partnership with iPiD helps to enhance this infrastructure. On the other side, Banks and other entities who benefit from iPiD would get access to world-class tech to either introduce efficiency or to replace their legacy platforms. The symbiotic nature of this partnership is extremely exciting for Fable Fintech."

Alain Raes, Founding Partner and Chief Commercial Officer of iPiD further added: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Fable Fintech. The combination between the iPiD account validation platform and the end-to-end cross-border payment solutions of Fable Fintech will allow financial institutions, SMEs and large-scale organizations to process payments with a much higher level of certainty and to mitigate therefore the risk of fraud and reject. We are looking forward to a very successful combination of values for our clients.”

