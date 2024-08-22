FableStreet Salebration Is Live with up to 70 Percent Off

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 22: FableStreet, a premium western wear brand by FS Life, is renowned for providing the best fits for Indian women. They've just announced their biggest event of the year, Salebration, running from August 22nd to September 1st. This milestone is not just about their journey as a home-grown women's brand but it is also about celebrating the evolution of apparel that is designed for and truly fits the modern Indian woman.

To celebrate their anniversary and commitment to delivering the best fit, they are offering up to 70% off across the collections including workwear, smart casuals, and evening wear. Discover incredible discounts on modern workwear, with up to 70% off, and enjoy up to 40% off on their bestselling LivIn pants. Plus, there will be new deals every day, so there's always something exciting to explore. The best part is that one gets jaw-dropping discounts on new arrivals as well as the trending bestsellers.

For eight incredible years, FableStreet has been dedicated to making clothes that flatter Indian women with an exceptional focus on best fits and style. In order to cater to the unique needs of Indian women, they created their own size chart based on a groundbreaking collection of over 2 lakh measurements from Indian women. It ensures the best fit for every body type through continuous updates and rigorous fit checks.

Join them in celebrating eight years of best fits, practical designs and versatile styles for our modern Indian women. Gear up to experience the most awaited sale of the year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor