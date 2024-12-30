Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited for IPO. The company going public through an IPO to support long-term working capital needs, acquire equity shares in Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems Private Limited, and for general corporate purposes. The company has plan to issue fresh Issue up to 32,64,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs10, in the forthcoming IPO.

About Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a leading provider of modular panels and doors for cleanroom environments in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors. The company offers comprehensive solutions from design to validation, including engineering, manufacturing, and installation of cleanroom components such as wall panels, doors, HVAC systems, and epoxy flooring.

With facilities in Umbergaon, Gujarat, and Murbad, Thane, Fabtech is equipped to meet high industry standards. The company holds a 26% stake in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited and has invested in Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems Private Limited to enhance its HVAC capabilities.

Part of the Fabtech Group, which has over 28 years in the engineering sector, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited was established in 2015 and rebranded in 2024.

