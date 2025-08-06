Fairfax Launches Free Enterprise Centre at Huron University to Empower Student Entrepreneurs

VMPL

New Delhi [India]/ Ottawa [Canada], August 6: In a landmark philanthropic investment set to reshape global education for Indian students, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, led by Indian-origin business magnate Prem Watsa, has announced the launch of the Fairfax Centre for Free Enterprise at Huron University, Canada, supported by a $10 million gift to the institute. Launching in September 2025, this will be Canada's first Centre dedicated to nurturing values-driven entrepreneurs, allowing for a focus on young talent from emerging economies like India.

A vision that aligns with Indian aspirations:

For Indian families seeking globally recognised education rooted in ethics, innovation, and real-world impact, the Fairfax Centre represents a rare convergence of world-class academics, inspirational leadership, and cultural resonance.

"I believe in Huron University and its mission to develop leaders with heart. Huron aims to provide an elite level of accessible education, but also to challenge its students to become leaders with heart - to use the opportunity that they have been given to make a positive difference in the world." - Prem Watsa, Chairman & CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings

Watsa, who hails from Hyderabad, is a proud alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. His journey from India to Canada, and into global boardrooms, now serves as a beacon of possibility for thousands of Indian students aspiring to lead with purpose.

What the Fairfax Centre means for Indian students

The Fairfax Centre for Free Enterprise will deliver a robust ecosystem of support for aspiring entrepreneurs, including:

-Startup Grants & Mentorship: Indian students will gain exclusive access to top business leaders, with funding and tools to launch their own ventures.

-Leadership with Purpose: Focused on ethical leadership, innovation, and community impact, traits valued deeply in Indian households.

-Scholarships & Competitions: Financial support and real-world learning through business plan contests and innovation labs.

-Industry Connections: Speaker series and symposiums featuring Canadian and global leaders, ideal for students looking to build international networks.

-Internships: Opportunities for paid internships at leading organizations in Canada and India.

Dr. Barry Craig, President of Huron University, reinforced the transformative nature of this initiative: "This Centre is about more than business, it's about building ethical, innovative, and community-driven entrepreneurs. Our partnership with Fairfax reflects Huron's mission to educate students who lead not only with their minds but also with their hearts."

The Centre's launch underscores Huron's growing commitment to India both as a talent pool and a key stakeholder in shaping global futures. Indian students at Huron will now be part of a globally unique initiative that celebrates entrepreneurship, ethics, and Indian excellence on the world stage.

The University is enhancing its scholarship programmes for Indian applicants and enhancing cultural and academic collaborations with Indian universities and advisory Bodies.

About Huron University

Established in 1863, Huron University is the founding institution of Western University, located in London, Ontario, Canada and is one of Canada's oldest universities. Huron has a proud history of academic excellence and is renowned for the personalised experience it creates for students. With 2,000 students enrolled in business, the arts, and social sciences, Huron offers a post-secondary experience where globally engaged students thrive. This unique environment fosters a value-based educational philosophy that asks students to lead with empathy, knowledge and integrity.

