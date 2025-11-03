Fairfield by Marriott Opens in Mumbai's Andheri West, Showcasing Smart and Simplified Hospitality for the Modern Traveller

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, proudly announces the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West, marking another milestone in the brand's growth across India. Rooted in the beauty of simplicity and the warm hospitality, Fairfield by Marriott offers a stay experience that is thoughtfully designed to help guests stay balanced and productive. Located in the bustling creative hub of Andheri West, the hotel sits at the crossroads of Mumbai's film and entertainment industry, eclectic dining scene, and vibrant cultural hotspots. This dynamic neighborhood, known for its mix of tradition and trendsetting energy, makes the hotel an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers seeking a stay that's connected yet calm.

"We are on a strong growth trajectory in India and the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West underscores our commitment to expanding thoughtfully & rapidly across high-demand destinations. As we continue to strengthen our presence, we remain committed to delivering reliable, well-balanced hospitality that resonates with today's travellers and meets the rhythm of their journeys," said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President - South Asia, Marriott International.

In alignment with Fairfield's philosophy of clarity, comfort, and consistency, the new property offers a stay experience designed around balance, where guests can seamlessly shift between work and relaxation.

Perfectly positioned just 9 kilometres from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West offers excellent connectivity to key business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex and Lower Parel, while being minutes away from popular entertainment avenues, local cafes, and shopping districts that capture Mumbai's cosmopolitan charm. The hotel features 106 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, blending warm neutral tones and contemporary finishes with functional details such as high-speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic workspaces, and comfortable beds - making it easy for guests to unwind, stay productive, or simply relax. Whether guests are unwinding after a busy day or preparing for meetings, every element has been curated to create a sense of ease and focus.

The hotel introduces Pana, an all-day dining venue located on the 13th floor, offering global flavours and Indian favourites served alongside sweeping views of the city's skyline. Guests can also unwind with drinks at the rooftop bar (coming soon), while they also have the advantage of the 24/7 Market for light bites at any hour. Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West boasts a spacious banquet space spanning over 1500 square feet, with an additional meeting room of 420 square feet, making the hotel and an ideal venue to cater to corporate events, meetings, intimate weddings, and special occasions.

"We're excited to welcome guests to Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West, where they can experience our signature hospitality and the beauty of simplicity," said Imran Khan, Hotel Manager. "Andheri West is a neighbourhood that never slows down, and we've created a space that gives guests the room to move at their own pace - whether they're here to work, explore, or simply rest."

Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West participates in Marriott Bonvoy - the award-winning travel program from Marriott International - allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

