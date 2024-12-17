Falak-Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition from 19th to 22nd December 2024

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 17: Art transcends boundaries, weaving stories of hope, identity, and transformation. At the heart of this belief lies 'Falak', a unique art exhibition, the brainchild of the 16-year-old artist Raynah Hazari. Taking forward her commitment to fostering inclusion and empowerment, Raynah, mentored by her guru Satyendra Rane, under the aegis of Sahayog Art Foundation, has organised an inclusive art exhibition that brings together members of the transgender community interested in art and established artists under one roof. The exhibition, showcasing the talents of 9 artists from the transgender community alongside 23 other accomplished artists, will be held at Cymroza Art Gallery in Breach Candy from 19th to 22nd December 2024. Besides Sahayog Art Foundation, the event is ably supported by Alert Citizen Forum.

The seeds of Falak were sown last year when Raynah, a student at Hill Spring International School, had organised a groundbreaking umbrella painting event for 50 transgender participants. Witnessing their creativity and the transformative power of art, Raynah envisioned a larger platform to amplify their voices. Raynah shares, "I have been working closely with the transgender community since the umbrella painting initiative last year. As someone who is learning to paint myself, I've come to realise that art is one of the most profound ways to express oneself. I wanted my friends from the transgender community to experience that same sense of meaning and freedom through art. Beyond that, my goal is to create a platform that not only showcases their talent but also empowers them to earn a livelihood and gain the recognition in society that they have been striving for since so long."

Raynah's artistic temperament is complemented by her keen sense of empathy and awareness. She has always observed the subtle yet profound ways in which the transgender community, while integral to our society, remains separated by an unspoken barrier. This year, Raynah conducted a survey to identify individuals from the community interested in art and held a three-day workshop alongside Satyendra Rane to hone their skills. Through these efforts, Raynah aims to inspire self-belief, unlock their true potential, and pave the way for employment opportunities in the art world.

Falak showcases works of artists from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gwalior, and Bangalore, showcasing a diverse array of contemporary artworks. The exhibition features paintings across mediums such as acrylics, penwork, charcoal, and mixed media, along with striking sculptures.

The participating members of the transgender community - Aishu Jadhav, Dhanu Negi, Shruti Singh, Sridevi Londhe, Shabbo Shaikh, Swaradnya Dattophadhye, Monika, Nidhi More, and Kajal Kurva, have created powerful artworks that share their personal stories and experiences. Their art delves into themes of self-expression, resilience, and transformation, offering viewers an intimate and meaningful glimpse into their lived experiences.

Joining them are known artists like Anupama Mandavkar, Bharati Dhawale, Ganesh Hire, Kimaya Singhania, Kamal Ahamed, Mukund Ketkar, Madhumita Basu, Mahima Saini, Poonam Fernandes, Revathi Shivkumar, Raghav Subandh, Ranjan Patel, Shailaja Kamat, Surendra Jagtap, Satyendra Rane, Sneha Nikam, Sulbha Chandane, Trupti Shah, Usha Chhadva, Vidhi Doshi, Vibha Sharma, Viresh Patali, and Vaibahvi Shandilya, and Raynah Hazari herself.

Satyendra Rane, Raynah's mentor, lauds her dedication, stating, "Falak is a testament to the power of youth and art in driving meaningful change. During the workshop, we were blown away by the talent and creativity these artists from the transgender community brought with them. It was also really moving to see other artists so happy to showcase their work alongside them... an experience that we hope will go a long way in reinforcing the idea that, at the end of the day, we are all one."

Yours is to check out Falak art show from 19th to 22nd December, 2024 at Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy, Cumbala Hill, daily 11 am to 7 pm.

