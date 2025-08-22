Falguni Pathak Queen of Dandiya to perform Navratri 2025 at King of Venue

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: Falguni Pathak, well-known as the Dandiya Queen, who is also a renowned Indian singer, composer & performer, is set for her annual grand Navratri performance - Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav this year at the iconic Jio Convention Centre, BKC. She has transformed the ecosystem of dandiya events in India by blending traditional Gujarati Indian folk music & culture along with new beats, unique sounds, modern pop elements with her enchanting voice, captivating stage presence to entertain millions of Indians across the globe.

Today, Falguni is the cultural ambassador, a household name & most beloved artist in the dandiya genre of music with her energetic live performances, crowd engagement & high-energy music which rocks the dance floor. Her performances are eagerly awaited by her fans, and this Navratri will be no exception. She has performed for over 3 decades across the world and created an indelible mark in the history of Navratri events. At a young age, she began performing on stage with her band, Ta Thaiya, in 1994. Her debut album, "Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi "was released in 1998 and was a super hit. and followed up with other hits like Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai & Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, which were music chart toppers.

Falguni Pathak shared her thoughts, "I decided to create something unique & revolutionary with this year's Dandiya Utsav that will become a timeless memory. My Dream is to give my fans a Gujarati culture celebration of 10 days of Navratri with the Blessings of Ambe Maa. Witness a magical experience with mesmerising visuals on LEDs, traditional design & decor as the ambience and a Bespoke Dandiya Celebration the world has never seen.

This year, we will have garba & dandiya classes 3 days prior to the Navratri festival at Jio Convention Centre to train newcomers with traditional garba dance moves. A separate announcement will be made later. We also have contests and exciting prizes to be won.

Jio Convention Centre venue, where events come to life has strategic connectivity, helping my fans from across Mumbai to travel effortlessly & be on time to witness history in the making. There is over 1 lac sq ft dance floor space with luxurious carpeting to dance endlessly for hours in AC comfort & enjoy an incredible culinary experience with award-winning chefs that will make each one of the guests witness world-class hospitality. Each guest will have priceless memories with their families & friends to take back home an experience of our rich culture & indian heritage."

Falguni has a successful track record of her melodious songs & music, which revolves around love, accompanied by cute love stories. She is so passionate about her performances that she is unstoppable, and she has performed live on stage in 2024 with an umbrella in pouring rain. The crowd was fully immersed in the experience, dancing with raised hands and umbrellas.

Her popularity is so wide that she has made appearances on leading TV shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashmah. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana have been spotted with her and reacting positively to her performances. A social media icon with over 2 million views of her live performances and fans praising her energy & dedication highlights her popularity across age groups.

Navratri is a significant cultural Hindu festival celebrated across India in unique ways, honouring the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Navratri is a celebration of tradition, unity, joy, energy & devotion. It's a time for spiritual growth, renewal and self-reflection. Navratri celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga, symbolising the victory of good over evil. It's a celebration worshipping the 9 Forms of Goddess Durga. Each Day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, known as Navdurga. Devotees fast and perform puja to seek the goddess's blessings.

Sammer Sata, mentor, music lover, passionate dandiya enthusiast who founded the Beat 16 group in his college days, has produced numerous popular Navratri events from 1985 to 1990. He has decades of experience in crafting thrilling dandiya events.

This Navratri 2025, Sameer has associated with Falguni and conceptualised, mentored & curated an iconic Falguni Pathak Navratri celebration along with Ajay Mantri, Founder of Radiance Dandiya & CEO of Purple Blue Events & Ideas, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO of Tribe Vibe Entertainment. They have associated with the best professionals in the event industry like Roger Drego for the best acoustic sound experience, a visual display of lighting by Ulhas - SSL Media Technology and outstanding sets by YPD weddings worldwide.

This 2025 Dandiya is going to be unforgettable & most memorable that will bring out the festive spirit, redefining the way Mumbai celebrates Navratri with a one-of-a-kind experience with FALGUNI PATHAK at venue # Jio Convention Centre.

