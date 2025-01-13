VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: The UAE once again reinforced its position at the forefront of the global creator economy with the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest gathering dedicated to the content creator ecosystem. Graced by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the summit witnessed an unprecedented turnout of over 15,000 content creators and influencers, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts. Their collective discussions spanned fresh strategies for scaling digital presence, creative monetization, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

Among the summit's most celebrated figures was entertainment industry icon Sheeraz Hasan, recognized for his remarkable contributions to bringing top Hollywood celebrities to Dubai and orchestrating events that have repeatedly captivated international media. Hasan's career trajectory includes propelling the success of stars such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Jake & Logan Paul, and Lindsay Lohan. Most notably, he has consistently transformed Dubai into a global stage, from shutting down the Dubai Mall with Logan Paul for one of the largest meet-and-greets in history to drawing massive crowds for a legendary Kim Kardashian appearance broadcast by virtually every major media outlet worldwide.

All eyes were on Hasan's master stroke involving Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, with top creators and business moguls at the summit holding in-depth discussions on the potential of these groundbreaking domains. Hasan's innovative approach and proven track record quickly became a focal point for industry leaders, who see these platforms as pivotal in reshaping global entertainment and brand collaborations.

As the 1 Billion Followers Summit showcased the UAE's ambition to become a core hub for creators, excitement and competition surrounding Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai continued to intensify. With some of the world's most influential figures seeking to capitalize on these virtual powerhouses, both domains have emerged as hot commodities, underscoring the UAE's pivotal role in shaping the next wave of global entertainment innovation.

