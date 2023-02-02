Family Care Hospital Limited Rs 4892 lakhs rights issue subscription close on 7 February, 2023

New Delhi (India), February 2: Family Care Hospitals have issued an opening date of 23rd January 2023 and issued a closing date of 7 February 2023. This time the size of the issue is comparatively higher which is RS. 4892.04 Lakhs which is priced at RS. 12. The rights entitlement ratio is 127 Rights Equity Shares for every 100 fully paid-up Equity Share(s) held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders on the Record Date. The terms of payment are the full amount of the Issue price ₹12/- per Right Equity Share and it is payable on Application.

They have more than 150 beds, 30 specialties, 30 allied staff and 40 ICU beds. With a vision to deliver unmatched value to their patients with excellent and ethical medical outcomes, to provide innovative solutions and the same quality of care that they would expect for themselves and their families, they run the company. To fulfill this vision, they provide high-quality patient-centric healthcare leading to optimal outcomes and increased patient satisfaction, while pursuing value creation for all.

The Company is currently operating a hospital by the name Family Care Hospitals at Mira Road, Thane. The hospital is currently operating 9 Imaging centers across Mumbai region. To investigate patient’s ENT and Dental issues, these imaging centers provide scanning solutions to the dental and ENT doctor fraternity. The company also offers a broad spectrum of health and wellness packages to its customers as per their requirements. The hospital provides value-added services such as home collection of specimens, house calls and various delivery or access modes (i.e., at diagnostic centers, SMS, email, web and mobile portal) for test reports so that it becomes more convenient for the patients. For further details, please see “Our Business” at page 76 of the Offer Letter.

The hospital division currently operates a 100 bedded tertiary care hospital at Mira Road, Thane. This is a NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Providers) accredited facility and employs 135 professionals. (www.familycarehospitals.com). These facilities have been active for 5 years, with 60 Consultants of diverse expertise affiliated to the set-up. It is amongst first private sector facilities to engage in Covid Care in Mira Bhayander Municipal Region and was subsequently a dedicated covid healthcare center. It is spreaded across 21,000 square feet of area, with an independent G+2 Structure. With an addition to the above mentioned facilities, 24X7 care and support is also available for patients. The facility is fully equipped with emergency care, child and women care, cath lab and neurology support, critical care units, modular operation theaters, pharmacy, pathology, radiology and many more services. The company has strategic tie-ups with leading insurance companies for cashless services, government healthcare programs like MJPJAY, and selected NGOs. Lastly, they have cumulatively treated over 30,000 patrons. Hospital Services accounted for 94.61% of the revenues in FY22.

The imaging division of Dental and ENT provides images in 2D and 3D formats with reports using Conical Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) for Craniofacial area. It operates under the brand name of “Scandent”. (www.scandent.in). They are currently present across Nine Centers in Mumbai which is the largest independent Imaging chain for such services in the Mumbai Region.

A summary of the Restated Financial Information of the Company as at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 and unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30, 2022 are set out below:

For further details, please refer to the section titled “Financial Information” on 107 of the Letter of Offer.

A high degree of risk is involved in the investment in Equity Shares. It is suggested that the prospective investors should carefully consider each of the following risk factors and all other information set forth in this Offer letter, including in “Our Business”, “OUR INDUSTRY”, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Restated Financial Statements” beginning on pages 76, 64, 145 and 106, respectively of this Offer Letter before making an investment in the Rights Equity Shares.

Address- Registered Office:

# A-357, Road No. 26, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane West, Maharashtra, India- 400604.

E-mail: csscandent@gmail.com

Website: www.scandent.in

Tel: +91 022-4184 2201

For an on the behalf of Family Care Hospitals Mr. Pandoo Naig – Managing Director

DIN: 00158221

