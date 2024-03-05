Familycare Consumer Pvt ltd ropes in Rubina Dilaik as Brand Ambassador for Bumtum

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 5: Familycare Consumer Pvt ltd is delighted to announce its association with renowned celebrity Rubina Dilaik, also known as Chhoti Bahu, as the brand ambassador for its baby care brand Bumtum. This association marks a significant step towards celebrating parenthood and prioritizing top-quality childcare for infants and toddlers.

With her recent journey into parenthood and a steadfast commitment to providing the best care for her babies, Rubina Dilaik has emerged as an inspiring figure for new mothers nationwide. Her values closely align with the core ethos of Bumtum, making her the perfect choice to represent the brand.

Founded with a vision to cater to every stage of a child's development from infancy to early childhood, Bumtum has an extensive range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of young children aged 0 to 5 years. Over the past few years, the brand has earned unparalleled trust among Indian parents for its unwavering dedication to ensuring the comfort and well-being of babies.

Commenting on this exciting collaboration, Mayank Beria, Chirag Beria, and Neelima Beria, Co- founders of Familycare Consumer Pvt Ltd, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Rubina Dilaik to the Bumtum family as our brand ambassador. Rubina exemplifies the values of parenting and resonates deeply with our brand philosophy. Bumtum, as a brand, is committed to understanding the real journeys of parents and addressing every single need of their babies."

Rubina Dilaik also shared her thoughts on the association, stating, "I am thrilled to be associated with Bumtum as their brand ambassador. Parenthood is a journey filled with love, care, and responsibility, and I am excited to represent a brand that shares these values. Bumtum's commitment to providing top-quality products for infants and toddlers aligns perfectly with my own beliefs, and I look forward to explore Bumtum's wide range of products that makes me feel like #BackToBachpan

The collaboration between Rubina Dilaik and Bumtum reaffirms the brand's dedication to offering innovative and reliable solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern parents and their children.

Insta link - https://www.instagram.com/bumtumbabycare?igsh=eTUzN2ZjZHJ2bGky

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor