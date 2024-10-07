Famity Homez Opens its New PG for Working Women and Girls in East Delhi

New Delhi [India] October 7:Famity Homez, a premier choice for quality and convenient accommodations, announces the opening of its new PG in Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, exclusively for working women, aiming to prioritize well-being, comfort, and empowerment for women pursuing their careers in the bustling city.

The PG, with its on-site security, CCTV surveillance, and biometric-enabled entry, ensures safety and peace of mind for women, especially those with demanding jobs requiring night shifts. The facility includes fully-furnished rooms with AC and attached washrooms, three meals a day along with tea and evening snacks, and a range of amenities such as housekeeping, high-speed Wi-Fi, refrigerator, washing machine, geyser, RO purifier, and an in-house gym, striking the perfect balance of modern living and personal comfort.

Each resident is assigned a dedicated female captain, ensuring personalized service for any needs or concerns, from maintenance requests to any other assistance they may require.

“With the rising competition in the job industry and the increasing number of women in the workforce, we are pleased to expand our offerings with our new PG specifically for working women and girls,” said Atul Kumar Pandey, Founder and CEO of Famity Homez. “Our goal is to provide a space where women can live and balance their professional and personal lives. We believe this PG will address the unique challenges that working women face and give them the comfort they deserve.”

Strategically situated near the metro station and shopping mall, the PG offers ease of transportation and a host of recreational options.

Founded in 2016, Famity Homez has established itself as a leading provider of PG and hostel accommodation in East Delhi, distinguished by its commitment to utmost comfort, convenience, and security. Serving a thriving community of over 750 residents, they pride themselves on creating a true home away from home. Their diverse range of accommodations is thoughtfully designed to cater to the unique needs of students, working professionals, and women, ensuring a fulfilling living experience for all.

