Fan Frenzy, Players Auction at the Silver Oak Cricket Premiere League

The 7th edition of SilverOak Estate Cricket Premier League to be held between 26th-29th January 2023 at the SOE Grounds, New Town.

The League shall feature 10 teams as Rathi Riders, Mitra Mavericks, Kedia Indians, Chaudhury Challengers, Bathwal Yoddhas, Sharma Superstars, Mukhopadhyay Cheerz Boys, Agarwal Warriors, Digga Dynamos & Singh Tigers. Players' auctions, team buyers, live streaming of matches, run feasts and fan frenzy.NO its not the Indian Premiere League we are talking about. Well take guard its SOE Cricket Premiere League. SOE Cricket Premiere League has team buyers and sponsors.

The Team owners include Shanka Mitra, Nitesh Chandak, Dhiraj Jhunjhunwala, Ritesh Kedia, Abhijit Agarwal, Pankaj Khandelwal, Sk Jamil Ahmed, Sumit Devralia and Milesh Dokania.

There are 10 Mens Team, 45+ 4Teams and and Under 12 4Teams will compete the tournament. There will be 9players in each team playing 10overs in one innings. There are attractive gifts for Man of the Match, Man of the Tournament, Best Bowler and Best Fielder and many more.

The grand opening ceremony shall feature Bollywood sensation Amit Mishra along with Venus and RJ Abhishek on the 25th January at the SOE Grounds.

The Silver Oak Estate Cricket Premier League was inaugurated by MLA Tapas Chatterjee along with other dignitaries.

MITRAS are the official presenters of the Premier League. The teams are extremely excited and have been training hard to be not only fit and the last the stipulated over but also fielding is a priority for all the team management. The dew factor shall also play a crucial role.

Sankho Ghosh said, "this is the biggest sports activity in such a huge format and strictly restricted to the residents of the property. Modern facilities including lights, television technology is being used to give the tournament and players an international look and feel. Our Mission & Vision is to bring quality and innovation to the world of cricket and other sports and encourage youth to take my sports as their career. "

