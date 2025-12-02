Fanly Entertainment Gets a Glittering Launch by Sivakarthikeyan & Other Celebrities

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 2: Fanly Pvt Ltd's revolutionary new entertainment platform Fanly Entertainment was launched with a glittering event at Chennai by Mr Sivakarthikeyan - Indian Actor & Producer, Padma Bhushan Mr Pullela Gopichand - Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton, Mr Gukesh - World Chess Champion & Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee and Mr. Manikandan Thangarathnam - Senior Director of Engineering, Uber, together with Fanly co-founders Saravanan Kanagaraju and Srinivasan Babu.

Fanly is a first-of-its-kind, consolidated fan engagement App that revolutionises the way stars and their fans interact. Fanly entertainment brings together top stars and passionate fans in one dynamic, interactive space. In today's world, where chaotic feeds, fake news, fake IDs and more float in the digital space, Fanly aims to provide a safe space where fans can celebrate emotions without exploitation.

We are pleased to onboard our beloved Star Sivakarthikeyan formally, and there are many more to come. Fans can download Fanly from the App Store or the Play Store.

Founders say, "Cinema is one of the hottest and most demanded forms of entertainment in India, and yet there isn't much digital space that truly connects the community until now. With Fanly, fans get unprecedented access to the industry and its stars, while empowering stars to grow their personal fanbases. Whether you are a national star, a regional star, or just someone who loves the industry, Fanly's entertainment platform is your new home and set to take fan engagement to a new level.

At the launch, Mr Sivakarthikeyan said, "I think of my fans as my family, and the name Fanly is synonymous with family. I think this will create a very positive environment for friendly interaction. Today, many apps use negativity for traction, so I am happy they have come up with an app for positive engagement."

Mr Gukesh Dommaraju, World Chess Champion, says, "I feel Fanly will be a new kind of social media free from negativity and the bombardment of information."

Padma Bhushan Mr Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton, said, "What Role models would be sharing on Fanly would be invaluable to kids and help them dream that they could be like them."

Mr.Saravanan Kanagaraju, Co-founder, Fanly says. "No one celebrates fandom as we Indians do. Fanly gives fans unfiltered information directly from stars and celebrities. It also uses AI to remove negativity."

Mr Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director of Engineering, Uber, says," Fanly is a platform that brings together fans and celebrities. Fans get to learn from them, interact, and express themselves. Imagine the happiness when a fan shares an idea and the celebrity responds."

What Sets Fanly Apart:

- Direct Fan Engagement: Stars will share exclusive content, send personalized updates, and host private fan events.

- Fan Empowerment: Fans gain access to fan clubs, personalized shoutouts, exclusive merchandise, and earn rewards for positive behaviour.

- AI-Driven Safety: The Senti'meter, Fanly's proprietary AI tool, promotes a respectful community by moderating content without restricting constructive feedback/criticism, while rewarding positivity.

- Community Media: Safe, curated space where celebrities and fans build meaningful, interactive relationships beyond the noise of traditional social platforms.

- Robust Technology: Cloud-native, scalable, and seamlessly integrated Fanly is built for the future of entertainment.

Link to App store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/fanly/id6532619926

Link to Google store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fanly

Website: https://fanly.social/

