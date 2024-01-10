Fans choose Nitish Pires as Mid-Day India Most Influential Youth Music Icon

New Delhi (India), January 10: Singer, Performer, Songwriter, Guitar player, and Rock musician Nitish Pires has recently won the Mid-Day India Most Influential Youth Music Icon Award, adding one more feather to this GIMA nominee’s cap.

Labelled the Revolutionary Roadie by Mumbai Mirror, Nitish Pires has made a pan-India bicycle journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir where he wrote the soul-stirring Parindey.

The first Indian rock musician documented, Nitish Pires, is also known for his solo bus tour across India to promote his album that got the GIMA nomination.

It was a historical achievement by an Indie Rock Musician to promote the album and get it to the nomination stage.

Nitish has composed songs and scores for a feature film, Soch Lo, which is now in the Oscar library – and albums Sarhadein, Chauraha, Am I Evil, Cold, Unda, and Soch Lo, among others.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor