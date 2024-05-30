Farewell to the Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo de Luca hosted by Titus & Co. Advocates and IICCI

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: On 28 May 2024 at Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya, New Delhi, Titus & Co. Advocates and IICCI - the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed their deepest gratitude to the Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal Vincenzo de Luca hosting a farewell dinner that was a celebration of his legacy and an expression of the fondest appreciation from the community he was able to nurture so warmly.

The evening was opened by the host Diljeet Titus, Founder, Titus & Co. Advocates, who expressed profound respect for His Excellency's friendship with India and the work that the Ambassador and his team tirelessly did to elevate India - Italy bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership focusing on defence, cyber security, space and advanced technologies together with Italy's contribution to the "Make in India" program and highlighted how deeply he will be missed by the Indo-Italian community. Alessandro Giuliani, President of IICCI, followed, reminding the audience of the many achievements of the Ambassador, how his efforts enhanced the diplomatic relations between India and Italy to new peaks, and how enthusiastically he participated in the many initiatives in all fields, from the fostering of economic growth to the cultural and the social exchanges, always with a smile.

Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi highlighted his role as an Ambassador "at large", not only because of his title or assignment, but for an enduring passion towards bringing India-Italy together in the true spirit of friendship and cooperation that will not terminate with his mandate. The same intention was reiterated by Ambassador de Luca's words, while he remembered his journey, shared his hopes for the future of the diplomatic relations and thanked all the other participants of the Indo-Italian cooperation, among which Ambassador of India to Italy Neena Malhotra and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant were present to cherish the moment.

Lastly, Claudio Maffioletti, CEO and Secretary General of the IICCI, shared memories with the audience that spoke volumes about the attitude of the Ambassador towards team work and embracing Indian culture. These moving speeches were then followed by the presentation of a Silver Salver as a token of appreciation for the four and a half years that Ambassador spent in Delhi, a cake cutting and a toast which opened the dinner full of laughs, hugs and wishes to meet again.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor