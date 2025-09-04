Farmer’s welfare govt’s top priority: Meghalaya Agriculture Minister

Shillong, Sep 4 Meghalaya Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday asserted that farmers are the “jewels of Meghalaya” and the development of the hill state is largely dependent on the welfare of farmers.

According to the minister, the state government has been giving top priority to the welfare of farmers.

“Without the farmers, our society cannot flourish,” she said while inaugurating Meghalaya’s first aseptic pulp processing unit in the Ri-Bhoi district.

Addressing the gathering, Lyngdoh urged cultivators to remain self-reliant, embrace organic methods, and guide the government in addressing their challenges.

“If you work hard with determination, the government will provide you with all the necessary support. Nothing is unachievable when we work together,” she said, cautioning against the overuse of chemical fertilisers and highlighting the importance of safeguarding future generations.

The setting up of the aseptic pulp processing unit is a major step towards strengthening farmer welfare and rural livelihoods in Meghalaya, officials said.

“This initiative marks a milestone in the state’s agri-processing journey and reflects the government’s vision of enhancing incomes and market access for farmers,” an official statement mentioned.

The aseptic pulp unit has been established under the Community Public Private Partnership (CPPP) model, where communities provide land and labour, the government invests in infrastructure, and private partners bring technology and markets.

MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, representing Jirang constituency, lauded the development: “As a representative of this region, I am proud to see our farmers take their rightful place in both domestic and international markets. This facility is not just an investment in infrastructure, but in the future of our farming community.”

Officials noted that the new unit, with a capacity of 10 metric tons per day, will help cut post-harvest losses, boost rural entrepreneurship, and integrate Meghalaya’s unique produce into wider markets.

The government’s push into agri-processing is seen as a cornerstone of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s rural prosperity agenda, with emphasis on building infrastructure, providing technology support and ensuring that farmers are linked directly with remunerative markets.

