Farmley to Organize Industry-first Indian Healthy Snacking Summit

New Delhi [India], July 3: The national capital is set to witness on July 06 the first-ever Indian Healthy Snacking Summit, at the India Habitat Centre. This landmark event, organized by Farmley - a wholesome snacking specialist - promises to bring to the fore key trends driving the healthy snacking market in India and reshaping the snacking landscape.

The summit promises to be an unforgettable gathering that is set to revolutionize the way India snacks. Imagine a vibrant mix of influencers, community leaders, startup co-founders and industry experts, all under one roof, ready to sow the seeds of a healthier India.

Dive into insightful, in-depth discussions with influencer Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer), Phani Kishan Addepalli, (Head of Swiggy Instamart), Arjun Vaidya, (founder of V3 Ventures) and other eminent guests, as the layers of India's snacking habits are unveiled and what drives and shapes this dynamic industry is explored.

Recognised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, the industry-first event will bring together representatives from top brands, category heads from various channels, industry leaders and government dignitaries, who will discuss and deliberate the way forward for the new generation of healthy snacking brands as well as the ever-expanding market access.

The event will also see in attendance Akash Sharma and Abhishek Agarwal, the founders of Farmley, along with leading names from the retail, FMCG and quick commerce industries, including Amazon, Zepto, Meesho, Blinkit, Instamart and more. The summit will also see representation from the investment circle, through companies such as Omnivore, Insitor Partner and DSG Consumer Partner, among others.

As per research published by IMARC Group, the Indian snacks market is expected to touch INR 95,521.8 crore by 2032. However, there is a void in terms of the proportion of healthy snacking in the overall ecosystem. Therefore, the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit plans to bridge the gap by serving as a platform for all players linked to the healthy snacking segment that can contribute to the cause of consumer health at large.

