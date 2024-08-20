Fashion Designer Roselin Middleton’s Stunning Appearance

New Delhi [India], August 20: The fashion designer and celebrity stylist Roselin Middleton made a stunning impression at the launch event for the highly anticipated song ‘Aakhari Hadd.’ She styled and designed for both Taher Sabbir and lead actress Ravira Bharatwar. At the event, she praised producers Karishma Kishore and Akshat Joshi for their exceptional hospitality, highlighting their success in the event and engaging the audience’s interest in their future projects.

“It’s always a pleasure to attend events where the hosts go out of their way to make you feel comfortable and welcomed,” she remarked. Roselin admired the song, saying, “‘Aakhari Hadd' is a beautifully crafted piece. The music, the visuals—everything comes together seamlessly. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

“Meeting Taher Sabbir was an absolute delight. His charisma and energy truly elevated the event. Working with him was a fantastic experience, and his performance in the music video is exceptional.”

Looking ahead, Roselin Middleton teased several exciting projects at the launch event. These include upcoming fashion shows, events, and film collaborations. Her promise to continue impacting the fashion and entertainment industries creates anticipation and keeps the audience interested in her future work.

