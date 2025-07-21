Fashion Designer Saloni Malhotra Crowned Mrs. World International 2025

New Delhi [India], July 21:In a glittering spectacle of beauty, empowerment, and grace, fashion designer Saloni Malhotra has been crowned Mrs. World International 2025. Outshining over 25,000 global contestants and making it to the top 150 finalists, she finally emerged as the winner of Mrs. World International 2025 (Enchanting).

The international pageant witnessed participation from accomplished women across India, the UAE, the UK, the USA, and Australia, all competing for the coveted crown. Saloni Malhotra's journey to the title has been a testament to her resilience and dedication. Born and brought up in Delhi, she is a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur, running her fashion studio for over a decade.

Saloni expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her parents, her husband Mohit, and her daughters, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout her inspiring journey. Grateful for the incredible support and opportunities, she extends heartfelt thanks to the organizers of Mrs. World International, Glamour Gurgaon, and the visionary duo Mrs. Barkha Nangia and Mr. Abhishek Nangia for believing in her dreams.

Beyond her professional achievements, Saloni is also celebrated for her philanthropic work, actively supporting special children and working towards the empowerment of underprivileged women by providing them vocational training and helping them achieve financial independence. “A true queen rises beyond the roles of a wife, mother, and entrepreneur. She uplifts society and serves selflessly,” she stated.

Speaking about her victory, Saloni described Mrs. World International as “not just a beauty pageant, but an esteemed platform that gives you a voice with visibility. It empowers women, shatters stereotypes, and challenges unrealistic beauty standards.”

The event was judged by a distinguished panel of celebrities from the fashion and entertainment industry, including actress Manjari Fadnnis, Mrs. Delhi NCR 2017 Namrata Senani Garg, celebrity designer Akassh K Aggarwal, television personality Lataa Saberwal, film producer and Mrs. World International 2024 winner Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, and fashion designer Rohini Sethi.

The crowning of Saloni Malhotra marks a proud moment for Delhi and serves as an inspiration for countless women who aspire to embrace their individuality while making a meaningful impact on society.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor