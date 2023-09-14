Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Launches Website at Inaugural Alliance Dinner

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 14: Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), an initiative by India Fashion Awards, achieved a significant milestone by hosting its inaugural "Alliance Dinner" and launching its website on September 3, 2023, at The Claridges in New Delhi.

Founded by Sanjay Nigam, FEF's primary objective is to offer vital financial support and mentorship, fostering a collaborative and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem. This innovative venture studio is backed by the esteemed Indian film director Karan Johar and business luminaries from the fashion and business domain such as Naveen Jindal, Robin Raina, J.K. Lalwani, Sandeep Jain, Vagish Pathak, Idha Pathak, Vinod Dugar, Gaurav Dalmia and Samir Modi.

Karan Johar launched the FEF’s website, marking a ground-breaking initiative that empowers emerging fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs with essential resources, investment, education, mentorship and networking.

Karan Johar enthusiastically expressed, “Young entrepreneurs in India's fashion and lifestyle realm are igniting a global movement, reshaping entire industries with their innovative ideas. With this venture studio, we're not just writing cheques, we're writing success stories. By providing both financial support and essential mentorship, we're empowering the next generation to confidently make their mark with authenticity. I am incredibly enthusiastic about being a part of this vision aimed at propelling the industry to unprecedented heights. To all the budding trailblazers stepping onto the Indian business stage: Embrace your unique vision, infuse it with authenticity, and fearlessly sculpt a radiant future ahead.”

The inauguration ceremony of the FEF website paved the way for a surge of exceptionally talented individuals equipped with tools and knowledge to thrive in the industry. Bollywood’s heartthrob and actor Ranveer Singh's enthusiastic presence electrified the event.

Additionally, FEF is thrilled to announce an unprecedented OTT series. This initiative will invest ₹20 crore in fashion and lifestyle start-ups, which will be selected based on their business acumen and creativity, presented by Karan Johar. It represents a significant milestone in FEF's mission, offering in-depth insights into the inspiring journeys of the finalists poised to redefine the landscape of the fashion and lifestyle start-up ecosystem.

Vagish Pathak, Chairperson, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund said, “Let us remember that fashion is not just about what we wear; it's a reflection of our individuality, creativity and our commitment to sustainability. Together, we embark on a journey where style meets purpose and our investments in the future of fashion and lifestyle will not only shape trends but also drive positive change in our world.”

Sanjay Nigam, the founder of Talent Factory, the India Fashion Awards, and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, expressed his gratitude and vision, saying, " I feel deeply privileged to witness the convergence of creativity, innovation and limitless opportunities within the dynamic fashion and lifestyle industry. The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund represents far more than a mere financial investment; it embodies an unwavering commitment to nurturing dreams and unlocking the potential of aspiring entrepreneurs. Through our comprehensive approach, we not only empower individuals but also possess the profound ability to reshape the very essence of the industry itself. Together, guided by our shared vision, we are poised to ignite an unprecedented wave of entrepreneurial spirit that will redefine the benchmark of success within the fashion realm. The journey ahead is exhilarating, and I am excited to see the transformative impact of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund on the lives of those it touches.”

