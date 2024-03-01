New Delhi (India), March 1: Fashion Luxe – A Story of Elegance showcased by Abhishek Gupta, Niki Mahajan, Rina Dhaka, Amit GT, Charu Parashar, Sulakshana Monga, Asma Hussain, Digvijay Singh, Asha Gautam, and Rohit Kamra at Bharat Mandapam

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) was delighted to be a part of BHARAT TEX- a global textile mega event organised by the Ministry of Textiles in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

This unique platform showcased India's entire textile value chain and also highlighted strengths in fashion, traditional crafts and sustainability initiatives.The much-anticipated FDCI presentation, titled ‘FASHION LUXE, A Story Of Elegance,’ was held at the Amphitheatre in Bharat Mandapam on February 28, 2024.

This spectacular show was a tapestry of Indian tradition and technology, drawing luminaries from the fashion world to witness this celebration of elegance. A celebration of India’s couturiers, the show was held at the world-class convention centre at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Event Highlights:

The highlight of the evening was the coveted showcase and presentation by visionary designers, presenting their latest couture collections; including Abhishek Gupta, Niki Mahajan, Rina Dhaka, Amit GT, Charu Parashar, Sulakshana Monga, Asma Hussain, Digvijay Singh, Asha Gautam, and Rohit Kamra. The runway extravaganza was a seamless blend of innovation and artisanal craftsmanship, showcasing unique and exquisite collections.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, expressed his excitement, stating, “FDCI was thrilled to present this unique showcase featuring 10 notable designers. We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Textiles for giving us an opportunity to bring this memorable event to the Bharat Mandapam Amphitheatre. The event aimed to showcase the exponential growth of couture, illustrating the evolution from conventional attire to a refreshing representation of style. Each designer brought a unique perspective, contributing to the transformative journey of Fashion over the years.”

