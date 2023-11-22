Fashion Talent House Unveils PAN India Exclusive Models and Celebrities, Elevating Glamour to New Heights in 2023 - 24

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 22: Fashion Talent House is stepping into the fashion and talent market with seasoned experts at the helm. Rajesh Shetty, a celebrity stylist and designer with over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, joined forces with entrepreneur Adityaa Srivastavaa, the co-founder, to establish this talent house over a year ago.

Having collaborated with prominent models and celebrities worldwide, the duo has decided to exclusively represent six professional models and six celebrities under their company's banner. Every six months, they will manage the public profiles and work assignments related to fashion, media, movies, and print ad commercials for these talents.

Adityaa Srivastavaa, who leads the Talent House, remarks, "We groom, style, market, and provide the best visibility to our talents with straightforward clauses, ensuring artists are free to take up assignments without any complications."

Rajesh Shetty, a renowned celebrity stylist, expresses his excitement, stating, "After years of working in television, I wanted to introduce something unique and contribute positively to the industry. With vast experience in over 3000 fashion shows worldwide, it's exhilarating to bring exceptional talents together."

The Talent House focuses on individual promotion, marketing, and PR adhering to industry standards. They prioritize overseeing major endorsements and assignments for A-list celebrities and models in the current market scenario.

Fashion Talent House boasts diverse assignments, including fashion weeks, commercial endorsements, movies, styling, and artist/model management. Their next venture in makeup and hair is anticipated, spearheaded by Rajesh Shetty, who specializes in avant-garde shows, embracing high-end makeup, headgear, and creative expressions.

With an impressive client base, Fashion Talent House is expanding its global footprint and is widely recognized for its exceptional services. You can follow them on Instagram using the links provided below.

For more information, please visit: https://instagram.com/fashion.talent.house?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor