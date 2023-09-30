Fashionite 2023 By Indian Institute Of Fashion Technology, Bangalore In October

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 30: The 20th edition of Fashionite, hosted by the Indian Institute of Fashion Technology, is on the horizon. This much-anticipated annual fashion show serves as a dynamic platform for students to unleash their creative prowess.

A specially curated ramp and setup are in the works at the prestigious Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bangalore. Expect an exhilarating showcase featuring 24 unique themes, brought to life by 78 accomplished designers, with a stunning array of 130 garments, elegantly presented by 18 seasoned professional models.

Distinguished guests from the international and national realms of fashion, who will grace the event are:

1.Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University

2.Registrar Evaluation, Bangalore University

3.Commissioner, Handloom & Textiles Department

4.Joint Director, Handloom & Textiles Managing Director, Gokaldas Exports – Sri.Shiva Ganapathy

The showcase will see interesting display on the themes such as Viva Magenta,Rustic Gateway,Sleek Sci-Fi, Dark Juliet, Living Coral, Vibe With Tribe, Tamas and many more.

As a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work, all participating designers will be honored with prestigious mementos and certificates from IIFT. The showcasing students hail from diverse educational backgrounds, spanning BSc, Diploma, and PG Diploma courses.

An esteemed panel of judges will meticulously evaluate participants based on their interpretation of the theme, fabric selections, mastery of color palettes, innovative silhouettes, presentation with accessories, attention to detail in ornamentation, styling, and overall originality.

For further updates, visit www.iiftbangalore.com.

