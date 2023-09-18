Fashionmate Breaks into Top 10 of Indian Fashion Blogs

FashionMate fashion blogger India

FashionMate achieves remarkable Milestone, gets ranked #8 in the “100 Best Indian Fashion Blogs” by Feedspot

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Fashionmate.in, the brainchild of creative visionary Hami Keshwani, continues to make waves in the world of fashion and lifestyle blogging. With a rich history dating back to 2010, this blog has consistently strived to inspire, educate, and keep fashion enthusiasts updated with the latest trends and sustainable styling. In its latest triumph, Fashionmate.in has secured the prestigious #8 spot in the “100 Best Indian Fashion Blogs” list compiled by Feedspot, firmly establishing itself as a leading voice in the Indian fashion scene.

Since its inception, FashionMate has been a labour of love, a platform where Hami shares her creative insights and passion for fashion with the world. Fashionmate has been a sharing platform for unique fashion and styling tips with a blend of Sustainable fashion, Restyling and curating creative looks that has an amalgam of Indian and Western attire for the readers. Over the years, the blog has evolved, garnering recognition and accolades for its unwavering commitment to delivering engaging content that resonates with its readers.

This recent achievement, landing Fashionmate.in in the top 10 among the “100 Best Indian Fashion Blogs” on Feedspot, is a testament to its enduring influence and appeal in the fashion and lifestyle blogging landscape. It is yet another milestone in a journey marked by excellence and dedication.

Previously, Fashionmate blog has achieved remarkable milestones, securing positions among the top 20 Indian fashion blogs on various reputed sites in 2019 and 2021. The consistent recognition it has received is a reflection of the blog’s unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of fashion trends and sustainable fashion while delivering quality content that engages and informs the readers.

Hami Keshwani, the Editor-in-Chief of Fashionmate and the Founder & CEO of EthicalHive, a Pune-based firm, expressed her gratitude and excitement about this latest accolade. She said, “Fashionmate.in was born out of my passion for fashion, styling and sustainability as well as my desire to connect with fellow fashion & Style enthusiasts. Achieving this #8 ranking on Feedspot is truly humbling and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to continuing our journey of inspiration and innovation in the world of Sustainable fashion and lifestyle.”

About Fashionmate.in:

Fashionmate is a prominent Indian fashion and lifestyle blog founded by Hami Keshwani in 2010. With a passion for fashion and a commitment to sustainability while being on the cutting edge of trends, the blog has garnered recognition and accolades, solidifying its position as a top influencer in the Indian fashion scene. Hami Keshwani, Editor-in-Chief of Fashionmate.

