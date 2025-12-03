Fastest Health Announces Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat as Brand Ambassadors, Reinforcing Its Vision for Fast, Reliable At-Home Diagnostics

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Fastest Health, India's first On-Demand Quick Service Diagnostics platform transforming how urban India accesses medical testing, has announced the onboarding of acclaimed Marathi and OTT actors Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat as its official brand ambassadors. The collaboration brings together two trusted public figures and one of India's fastest-growing health-tech ventures, with a shared goal of promoting quick, reliable, tech-enabled at-home diagnostics.

Reimagining Diagnostics for Today's Consumers

Fastest Health was founded with a singular mission: to make diagnostics as fast, easy, and convenient as booking a cab.

Its mobile app, Fastest.Health, allows users to book tests instantlywith no slot selection or waiting times. Once a booking is confirmed, a trained phlebotomist arrives at the user's doorstep within 15 minutes, following strict hygiene and safety protocols.

The platform offers a wide range of services, including routine blood tests, advanced pathology investigations, and preventive health profiles. All samples are collected at home and processed through NABL-accredited laboratories, ensuring high accuracy. Reports are delivered within 90 minutes* via the app, setting a new benchmark in turnaround time.

This model effectively addresses one of the biggest pain points in diagnosticsdelayed reportsand replaces it with a seamless, tech-enabled experience built on speed, hygiene, simplicity, and trust.

Celebrity Partnership to Strengthen Brand Reach

To expand its reach and strengthen consumer confidence, Fastest Health has partnered with celebrated actors Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat. Known for their authenticity and strong family appeal, the duo aligns naturally with the brand's mission of making dependable healthcare accessible at home.

Priya Bapat, speaking about the association, said:

"Health is an area where none of us want delays or uncertainty. What impressed me about Fastest Health is how thoughtfully they've simplified something as essential as diagnostics. It's fast, hygienic, and respects people's timesomething all of us value today."

Umesh Kamat added:

"We often talk about making life easier with technology, and Fastest.Health is a real example of that. Their 15-minute doorstep service and quick reports make healthcare feel accessible and stress-free. I'm glad to be part of a platform that puts reliability and convenience at the forefront."

Sandeep Padoshi, Co-founder & CBO, noted that trusted public figures can significantly influence how people perceive and adopt healthcare services.

"Priya and Umesh embody trust, relatability, and thoughtful choices. Their credibility aligns perfectly with our pillars of speed, convenience, modernity, and reliability."

The partnership aims to deepen awareness among urban families, working professionals, senior citizens, and individuals managing chronic conditions, for whom timely diagnostics are crucial.

Rise of At-Home Diagnostics in India

Post-pandemic trends reveal a strong shift toward at-home medical services, particularly diagnostics. Senior citizens, working parents, and chronic care patients increasingly prefer services that minimize disruption and increase accessibility.

Fastest Health's modelrapid phlebotomy combined with swift lab processingaligns seamlessly with these evolving preferences, making it a timely and relevant solution for modern India.

Looking Ahead

With this partnership, Fastest Health aims to accelerate its vision of making quick, reliable diagnostics the new standard rather than a premium offering. The ambassadors will play a key role in amplifying the brand's message that healthcare can be both technologically advanced and deeply human.

