Fastrack Launches Actor Vijay Devarakonda as Brand Ambassador, with a Fashion First Take on Youth

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 31: India's iconic watch and accessories brand Fastrack has yet again tapped the pulse of the youth with its new brand campaign ‘Be Both’. The campaign celebrates the youth’s effortless straddling of contradictory ideas, beliefs and attitudes. Through #BeBoth, Fastrack welcomes this new era in all of youth’s expressions specially fashion. The campaign stars the nation's favorite young superstar, Vijay Deverakonda, who will now be the brand ambassador for Fastrack.

Campaign Details

The campaign film uses a split-screen effect to highlight the juxtaposition of contrasting realities in the lives of the youth. The interplay of real and graphic design elements reflects the philosophy of the campaign, while also making it digital-consumption friendly. Descriptions such as “Subtly Dramatic” and “Seriously Playful” encapsulate both the product look and the brand's philosophy of "BeBoth”.

The campaign highlights a collection of 15 unique watches with design features that combine seemingly opposing elements. These watches comprise of skeletal automatic, chronographs and multifunction designs for young men and bling rosegold, unique bracelet designs for young women. The price range of Fastrack #BeBoth collection is Rs 2995 to Rs 9995/-

Film Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF-6Lv3Lcg8

Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing and Product, Fastrack said, “With this brand campaign, Fastrack has thrown a spotlight on the contradictions that define the lives of the youth and are integral to the way they express themselves. ‘BeBoth’ hails this aspect of the youth’s lifestyle, making the brand a part of their fashion expression. We are thrilled to partner with the talented trendsetter, Vijay Devarakonda who brings authenticity, versatility, and a lot of style to the campaign, making him the perfect ambassador to represent Fastrack's new brand ethos.”

Fastrack’s brand ambassador Vijay Devarakonda shares, “I am really kicked about this collaboration with Fastrack. The brand has always picked up the most interesting insights about the youth and continues to do so with this campaign. ‘Be Both’ with its message of celebrating the contradictions in one’s personality and choices resonates very strongly with me. I am particularly excited about the fashionable creative expression that has been given to this unique observation.”

Ram Cobain, Chief Creative Office, Mullen Lintas said, “Much before ‘social’ was a buzzword, Fastrack has been a brand that’s lived among people. Our digital-first campaign is the voice of the youth of today. For the Zillennials, an oxymoron is a muse. And contradictions are to be embraced as a reflection of who they are. They can be attention-seeking introverts, spiritual atheists...it’s like they’re living two lives at once. #BeBoth is Fastrack wearing pop culture on its swanky sleeves, signaling a pivot into fashion-first conversations with its trademark swagger intact.”

The 360-degree campaign is going to be live on Digital, OTT platforms, Social, OOH, Cinema and will have a strong Influencer marketing leg. The Fastrack ‘BeBoth’ Collection watches are available at Fastrack & Titan World Stores, Multi-Brand Outlets, Lifestyle & Shoppers Stop, and online on www.fastrack.in, Flipkart, Amazon & Myntra.

Fastrack, India’s iconic youth brand, exudes a fashion-forward ethos, embodying contemporary style and expression of the youth zeitgeist. Fastrack's designs are trendy and eye-catching, catering to the bold and fashion-forward. With a diverse range of accessories, and with a finger on the pulse of the youth fashion space, Fastrack's designs resonate with the fashion aspirations and preferences of its young and dynamic consumer base.

