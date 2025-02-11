Fat Tiger Expands to Punjabi Bagh with Exciting New Dishes

New Delhi [India], February 11: A name that is known for innovation in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector, Fat Tiger has yet again expanded with its outlet at Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. Known for its fusion and Flavours and high-quality ingredients, Fat Tiger has established a strong position in the industry of fast foods. The newly opened restaurant with its modern decor and inviting space is set to elevate the dining experience. The new outlet located at (GF) P.NO 21, Club Road, North West Avenue, Baskin Robbins, Punjabi Bagh West, West Delhi, Delhi, 110026 is expected to excite food lovers and serve a delightful and tasteful experience. Fat Tiger aims to serve a range that suits all, be it an ideal grab-and-go snack or a hearty meal, there is always something to delight every taste bud.

New Dish Options to Savor

The Punjabi Bagh outlet brings high-quality dishes with bold flavors and offers a new and exciting variety of dishes. Customers can now enjoy:

Chicken Makhani – A creamy and rich butter chicken twist

– A creamy and rich butter chicken twist Smoked Chicken – Juicy and tender with a smoky finish

– Juicy and tender with a smoky finish Exotic Chicken Peri Peri Cheese Max – Spicy peri peri chicken topped with melty cheese

– Spicy peri peri chicken topped with melty cheese Jalapeño Cheese Max – A fiery fusion of jalapeños and cheesy goodness

– A fiery fusion of jalapeños and cheesy goodness Korean BBQ Delights – Savory and sweet Korean-style grilled chicken

– Savory and sweet Korean-style grilled chicken Kung Pao Paneer – A delicious Indo-Chinese fusion with bold and spicy flavors

– A delicious Indo-Chinese fusion with bold and spicy flavors Manchurian Veg – Crispy vegetable dumplings in a flavorful sauce

– Crispy vegetable dumplings in a flavorful sauce Pizza Mexicana – A cheesy, spicy pizza with a Mexican twist

– A cheesy, spicy pizza with a Mexican twist Smoky Momos – Steamed dumplings with a unique smoky taste

– Steamed dumplings with a unique smoky taste Korean BBQ Momos – A blend of Korean spices with classic momos

– A blend of Korean spices with classic momos Korean Kimchi Momos – Dumplings filled with spicy and tangy kimchi flavors

– Dumplings filled with spicy and tangy kimchi flavors Chilli Momos – Perfectly spiced momos for those who love a kick

What Makes Fat Tiger Special?

Fat Tiger is well known for its signature chicken momos, boba tea, and meal bowls that can be enjoyed on the go. The brand strives to prepare affordable meals without steak seasoning the quality.

Fat Tiger was founded by Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya with the central intention of making their brand synonymous with innovative dishes. With each new dish, we strive to ensure it meets the brand’s identity of providing innovation, taste, and convenience.

Fat Tiger Punjabi Bagh now serves a new and modern dining experience in the area. The new outlet enriches the Punjabi Bagh eating scene with a blend of fusion flavors through its unique and innovative quick bites and refreshing beverages.

Message from Navjot, Owner of Fat Tiger Punjabi Bagh

“We are incredibly happy to extend the reach of Fat Tiger to Punjabi Bagh. We guarantee our patrons something new with every visit due to our constantly changing menu. We strive to offer the best of culinary art that is appealing, sophisticated, and appropriate at any time. We encourage everyone to come and enjoy our extensive menu at Fat Tiger and taste the experience themselves”

Share Your Experience!

