Fat Tiger Makes a Roaring Entrance in 'The City Of Joy, Kolkata' with a New Outlet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24: Fat Tiger, the renowned quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in the historic city of Kolkata. This expansion not only brings Fat Tiger's delicious menu to the city, but also offers customers a comfortable and inviting restaurant experience. This is an exciting milestone for Fat Tiger as it meets the growing demands of its loyal customers and introduces its delicious menu to a new market.

The new Fat Tiger branch in Kolkata is strategically located in the heart of the city. With its prime location, the restaurant aims to serve locals and tourists alike, providing them with a memorable culinary experience. The branch is located at Outlet S-8, Axis Mall Food Court, 4th Floor, New Town, Action Area IC, CF Street No 184, Kolkata 700156.

Fat Tiger is known for its delicious menu, offering a variety of options to suit every taste bud. From delicious burgers, french fries to boba teas the restaurant prides itself on using only the finest ingredients to create delicious meals. The audience absolutely loves their momos and rice bowls too. In addition, Fat Tiger offers a wide selection of vegetarian dishes, so there's something for everyone.

"We are excited to bring Fat Tiger to the vibrant city of Kolkata," said Sahil Arya, Co-founder and Director of Fat Tiger. "With our exceptional quality of food, warm hospitality and inviting ambience, we aim to become a go-to destination for locals and visitors seeking an unforgettable dining experience."

"The new Fat Tiger outlet in the city showcases the brand's signature aesthetic, combining modern design with elements that pay tribute to the city's rich cultural heritage. The restaurant boasts a comfortable and stylish interior, providing customers with a welcoming space to enjoy their meals" he added further.

In addition to its delightful food offerings, Fat Tiger prides itself on providing exceptional customer service. The well-trained and friendly staff are committed to ensuring that every guest has a remarkable dining experience, further cementing Fat Tiger's reputation as a customer-centric QSR chain. The opening of this outlet represents Fat Tiger's commitment to expanding its footprint across India. With a strong presence in major cities, the brand aims to create a network of outlets that bring its delicious food and exceptional service to customers nationwide.

To celebrate the grand opening of the outlet, Fat Tiger will be offering exclusive promotions and discounts to customers during the opening week. Additionally, customers can look forward to exciting giveaways as part of the brand's commitment to engaging with the local community.

For more information about Fat Tiger and its menu offerings, please visit the official website at www.fattiger.com.

Fat Tiger is a modern Qsr and Cafe chain that offers Momo, Burgers, Pizza, Drinks, and much more here in the city. The chain brings internationally acclaimed teas, beverages, expertly made momos, and much more to India, along with options for nutritious meals. As a part of its recent expansion plans, they have added this outlet to its pre-existing 50+ outlets in 22 cities, strengthening its already strong presence across the country. The brand also plans to open 200 more offline outlets in the forthcoming 30 months.

