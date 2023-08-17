Fateh Education's Innovative Training Initiatives for Education Counselors

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 17: Fateh Education, a leading personalized international higher education consultant providing consultation for studying in the UK and Ireland, has introduced innovative internal training programs for their education counsellors. These initiatives are part of Fateh's ongoing efforts to empower their counsellors and ensure the highest quality of service delivery.

At Fateh, knowledge is considered the key to success. The organization strives to bridge the gap between reality and conception in the field of higher education overseas. The training sessions provided to counsellors focus not only on university courses and opportunities but also on teaching methodologies, institutional ideologies, and career options. Additionally, regular rewarding quizzes and short courses through in-house learning software help counsellors become well-equipped advisors, continuously expanding their knowledge of procedures and possibilities associated with UK and Ireland education.

Recognizing the ever-evolving landscape of higher education, universities have introduced diverse courses in fields ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Sustainability. While information about these courses, institutions, and destinations is readily available, the guidance of education counsellors is essential. Fateh ensures that its counsellors possess the necessary understanding and awareness to assist students, from interpreting their backgrounds to providing support with visa documents. By offering first-hand exposure to the culture and psychology of UK and Ireland universities through visits to university partners and interactions with national and international student communities, Fateh's counsellors gain valuable insights into student concerns, opportunities, and challenges that await international scholars.

Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education, emphasizes the significance of skilled and continuously trained counsellors in fully empowering students. He states, "When we send our counsellors to our university partners, it helps them to understand the university criteria in detail and provides them with the experiences a student coming from abroad will have to go through, making the process more experiential. In this manner, the counsellors are better prepared to assist the students comprehensively."

Suneet furthermore said, "In a world where everything is available on the internet, what makes the role of education counsellors so important? Of course, the personalized information in selecting the best university for overseas education, adhering to the student's academic backgrounds, preferred programs, and budgets. Through our in-person and virtual training programs, our counsellors are well-trained and well-equipped to provide answers to the queries of the students and parents relating to the top programs, eligibility criteria, portfolio requirements, scholarships, tuition fees, university rankings, facilities available, industries nearby, famous attractions and include details about transportation, safety, and accommodation. Moreover, we also inculcate route guidance for the future within our training programs to help students know what career opportunities are available to them after their degrees are over."

Nabeel Arshad, Knowledge and Training Centre Manager, said, "Fateh's training programs are designed to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided to students. By staying on top of the ever-evolving education sector, Fateh's counsellors strive to prevent students from being misguided or lost on their path towards their dreams. The organization plans to expand its training division by incorporating inputs from senior counsellors' experiences and eventually training junior counsellors, all while keeping pace with the dynamic nature of the education sector."

"The innovative training interventions offered by Fateh Education are complemented by its commitment to sending senior counsellors for practical, in-person training by visiting university partners in Ireland and the UK. This firsthand experience allows counsellors to better understand the student journey and provide tailored advice," Nabeel added.

Since its establishment in 2004, Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education consulting services, guiding over 35,000 students to achieve their dreams. The organization boasts more than 120 university partnerships, eight offices across India, and prestigious accolades such as "The Best Consultant award" from Enterprise Ireland for four consecutive years. Fateh Education's vision is not only to lead but also to be the trusted companion for aspiring learners.

For further information log onto - www.fateheducation.com

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187207/Fateh_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor