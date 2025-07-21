Fatemeh Amirbeygi Crowned Mrs. World Peace 2025 and won the subtitle Goodwill Ambassador (Ravishing) at Mrs. World International Season 3

New Delhi [India], July 21: Fatemeh Amirbeygi, popularly known as Raha, a self-made woman of resilience, elegance, and ambition, has been crowned Mrs. World Peace 2025 (Ravishing) at the prestigious Mrs. World International 2025 Season 3. Among over 150 accomplished participants from around the world, Raha secured her place in the coveted top 19 winners at the glittering finale held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

Organized by the renowned Mrs. Barkha Nangia and Mr. Abhishek, the third season of Mrs. World International was a celebration of beauty, purpose, and global sisterhood — recognizing women who are not just achievers in their fields, but also torchbearers of peace and empowerment. Fatemeh Amirbeygi's coronation as Mrs. World Peace 2025 reflects her inspiring journey from Iran to the global stage.

Born and raised in Iran, Raha has carved a unique niche for herself as a successful entrepreneur, and a visionary film producer. Her passion, grace, and drive have earned her recognition not just in her home country but internationally. Today, she stands as one of Iran's most influential women, a proud representative of modern womanhood and cross-cultural achievement.

Currently based in India, Raha is expanding her creative horizons through Raha Films (RF) — her dynamic film production and distribution company. Under her leadership, the banner is gaining momentum in the Indian entertainment space for producing meaningful and socially impactful cinema. Her upcoming Bollywood project, “Chidaatma”, is in the pre-production phase and is already creating buzz for its unique storyline and powerful message.

Beyond the entertainment industry, Raha also runs a thriving import-export business, further exemplifying her diverse entrepreneurial skillset. Her success is rooted in hard work and self-belief, making her as a role model for women aspiring to lead on their own terms and dreams.

Winning the Mrs. World Peace 2025 title is not just a personal victory for Raha, but a testament to her commitment to peace, unity, and creative expression across borders. Her story continues to inspire — a journey driven by passion, built with purpose, and now crowned with global recognition.

As she adds another feather to her cap, Raha Amirbeygi stands tall as a symbol of what women can achieve when they lead with heart, vision, intellectual and courage.

